  1. Clienti privati
  2. Business
  3. Chi Siamo
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Elenco tel.
IT
Meteo
  1. Flash 24 ore
  1. Attualità
  2. Notizie regionali
  3. Svizzera
  4. Estero
  5. Diversi
  6. Borsa & Economia
  1. Sport
  2. Live & Risultati
  3. Calcio
  4. Champions League
  5. Hockey
  6. Tennis
  7. Sport invernali
  8. Live TV
  1. Entertainment
  1. Lifestyle
  2. Sudoku
  3. Games
  1. Meteo
  1. Cerca
Servizi Swisscom
  1. Elenco tel.
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Lingua
  1. Italiano
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. English

Ironia sul tycoon Trump non vince il Nobel per la pace, le reazioni dal web: «Dazi del 5000% alla Norvegia»

Stefan Michel

10.10.2025

Lo darebbe a se stesso. Il comitato del Premio Nobel la vede diversamente.
Lo darebbe a se stesso. Il comitato del Premio Nobel la vede diversamente.
Screenshot Alex Jewell / X

Per una volta, i detrattori di Trump ridono. Il Nobel per la Pace va a Maria Machado. I burloni del web diffondono un sacco di meme, ma pongono anche una domanda importante: e adesso?

Martin Abgottspon

10.10.2025, 18:24

11.10.2025, 19:16

Hai fretta? blue News riassume per te

  • Il Premio Nobel per la Pace 2025 è stato assegnato a Maria Machado.
  • Trump avrebbe dato il premio a se stesso, come ha costantemente sottolineato nelle ultime settimane.
  • Per una volta, i detrattori di Trump ridono.
Mostra di più

A suo dire, Trump avrebbe più che meritato il Premio Nobel per la Pace. 

Ma i suoi elettori, a quanto pare, non ne sono così sicuri.

Il Comitato del Nobel sembra essere dello stesso parere.

Non è del tutto vero, ovviamente, ma la sostanza è la stessa. Il premio non è andato a Trump.

Eppure ha fatto di tutto per vincerlo.

Trump si è fatto sentire con l'ex segretario generale della NATO e ministro delle Finanze norvegese Stoltenberg?

La domanda che ora tiene il mondo sulle spine è: come reagiranno Trump e il suo governo? 

La parola che per prima viene in mente a molti inizia con la D, finisce con una Z e una I, e conta solo quattro lettere.

Nella confusione che ha seguito la mancata premiazione, il fatto che Trump abbia trionfato altrove nello stesso giorno è stato in qualche modo trascurato. Anche se forse potrebbe aver frainteso qualcosa anche lì.

Ma almeno questa fake news è stata smascherata. Non è andata con il Premio Nobel per la Pace del 2025, ma potrebbe arrivare quello del 2026.

I più letti

Ornella Muti: «Celentano? Che fossimo stati insieme lo ha detto lui, una violenza»
Perché la leggenda del tennis Roger Federer è solo assistente allenatore dei suoi figli?
Media, è morta Diane Keaton, aveva 79 anni
Ecco quello che in Svizzera è vietato fare al volante, potrebbe costarvi caro
Degenera il corteo pro-Palestina a Berna: scontri fra polizia e manifestanti

Il premio Nobel per la pace

È l'ossessione del presidente. Trump voleva il Nobel per la pace: «Obama lo aveva ricevuto per non aver fatto nulla»

È l'ossessione del presidenteTrump voleva il Nobel per la pace: «Obama lo aveva ricevuto per non aver fatto nulla»

Andato a María Corina Machado. La Casa Bianca si infuria dopo la decisione sul Nobel per la pace: «Un errore storico»

Andato a María Corina MachadoLa Casa Bianca si infuria dopo la decisione sul Nobel per la pace: «Un errore storico»

La «dama de hierro». Il Nobel per la pace a Corina Machado: «Il popolo vincerà»

La «dama de hierro»Il Nobel per la pace a Corina Machado: «Il popolo vincerà»

Altre notizie

Lutti. Media, è morta Diane Keaton, aveva 79 anni

LuttiMedia, è morta Diane Keaton, aveva 79 anni

Alimentazione. Ecco cosa c'è da sapere sulle nuove alternative al sale

AlimentazioneEcco cosa c'è da sapere sulle nuove alternative al sale

Mito o verità?. La città sommersa dimenticata nei Caraibi: il mistero torna a far discutere

Mito o verità?La città sommersa dimenticata nei Caraibi: il mistero torna a far discutere

La proposta dall'Ue. I viaggiatori Ryanair ed easyJet potrebbero presto imbarcare «gratis» due bagagli a mano

La proposta dall'UeI viaggiatori Ryanair ed easyJet potrebbero presto imbarcare «gratis» due bagagli a mano