La storia di Luca, il bambino nato due volte

Beating all the odds of having Spina Bifida. Hopefully he will be walking soon🥰 we are so proud with how far he has come! Our little warrior🩵 I am more than happy to chat to anyone who is ongoing surgery for their SB baby or just a chat in general about anything we have faced with Luca as I know how scary it can be and how overwhelming it is🩵 🎗️#spinabifidawarrior🎗 #spinabifida #learningtowalk #progress