I residenti della paradisiaca Santorini sono in fuga, ecco cosa sta succedendo

Five earthquakes between magnitude 4.5 to 4.8 occurred 20 km NE of Santorini volcano, Greece on 3 February 2025.



Santorini erupted in 1600 BC and buried the city of Akrotiri and possibly gave rise to the legend of Atlantis.