Il mondo invecchia, più over 65 che bimbi

3.7.2019 - 14:24, ATS

La crescita dell'età della popolazione comporta un aumento di costi per la sanità e il sistema pensionistico e chi è in età da lavoro è costretto a pagare più tasse.
Source: Keystone/MICHAEL KUPFERSCHMIDT

Per la prima volta nella storia, la Terra ha più persone con più di 65 anni che bambini di età inferiore ai 5. Nel giro di un altro paio di decenni il rapporto diventerà due a uno.

È per lo meno quanto si legge in una recente analisi di Torsten Slok della Deutsche Bank pubblicato dall'Economist dal titolo «La crescita lenta nelle economie che vanno verso l'invecchiamento non è inevitabile».

Il trend, nota l'Economist, preoccupa gli economisti anche per il conseguente rapido aumento delle pensioni, il rischio di stagnazione e di debolezza della crescita economica.

Rischi per l'economia

L'invecchiamento della popolazione mondiale è un fenomeno inevitabile – fa osservare lo studio – ma non chiari sono gli effetti sulle dinamiche economiche.

Un rischio derivante dall'invecchiamento della popolazione è che ci siano troppo pochi lavoratori per dare impulso all'economia. In 40 Paesi al mondo i lavoratori sono già in forte contrazione a causa dei cambiamenti demografici.

Ovviamente la crescita dell'età della popolazione comporta un aumento di costi per la sanità e il sistema pensionistico e chi è in età da lavoro è costretto a pagare più tasse.

L'ex presidente uruguayano Jose Mujica a Montevideo.
Mario Vargas Llosa impegnato in un convegno a Madrid.
Il ministro degli Interni italiano Salvini all'assemblea annuale di Confartigianato.
Il Dalai Lama incontra i religiosi musulmani a New Delhi.
