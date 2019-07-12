  1. Clienti privati
Italia: pirata della strada travolge due bambini

12.7.2019 - 10:21, ATS

Un pirata della strada ha travolto ieri in tarda serata a Vittoria (Ragusa, in Sicilia) con il suo suv due cuginetti di 11 anni che erano seduti sull'uscio di casa. Immagine d'archivio.
Source: KEYSTONE/MARTIN RUETSCHI

Un pirata della strada ha travolto giovedì in tarda serata a Vittoria (Ragusa, in Sicilia) con il suo suv due cuginetti di 11 anni sull'uscio di casa: uno dei due bimbi è morto sul colpo, l'altro ha perso entrambe le gambe ed è in condizioni disperate.

La Squadra mobile ha arrestato un pregiudicato con l'accusa di omicidio stradale.

L'uomo, un 34enne di Vittoria, aveva un tasso alcolemico quasi 4 volte superiore al limite consentito ed ha dichiarato di aver fatto uso anche di cocaina.

«A forte velocità ha azzardato un sorpasso in pieno centro città a Vittoria perdendo il controllo dell'auto e travolgendo due cuginetti di 11 anni seduti sul gradino di casa dei vicini mentre giocavano con il telefono cellulare», spiegano gli inquirenti.

Un bambino morto, l'altro gravissimo

Uno dei bambini è morto sul colpo e l’altro versa in condizioni disperate; dopo un intervento di oltre 5 ore è stato trasferito in elisoccorso in una struttura specializzata del policlinico di Messina.

«Il bambino è stato operato ma purtroppo non abbiamo potuto salvargli le gambe che sono state tranciate durante l'incidente. Le sue condizioni sono stabili ma gravi, è ancora in pericolo di vita». Lo afferma la direttrice dell'unità operativa di terapia intensiva del Policlinico di Messina.

Fuggito senza prestare soccorso

Il conducente non ha prestato alcun soccorso alle vittime dandosi alla fuga all'arrivo della Polizia di Stato. Gli altri 3 occupanti del veicolo sono fuggiti anche loro e per questo sono stati denunciati dagli uomini del Commissariato di Vittoria e della Squadra Mobile. In auto, l'arrestato, aveva due armi, un manganello telescopico ed una mazza da baseball.

I poliziotti della Squadra Mobile, guidati dal vicequestore aggiunto Antonino Ciavola, e del Commissariato, dopo aver ascoltato alcuni testimoni ed effettuato accertamenti sul veicolo abbandonato sulla scena del crimine dal conducente, hanno avviato le ricerche del caso rintracciando il fuggitivo dopo meno di mezz'ora.

Il mondo a colpo d'occhio

Boris Johnson visita un centro di polizia a Reading.
David Sassoli eletto presidente dell'Europarlamento.
L'ex presidente uruguayano Jose Mujica a Montevideo.
Mario Vargas Llosa impegnato in un convegno a Madrid.
Boris Johnson visita un centro di polizia a Reading. David Sassoli eletto presidente dell'Europarlamento. L'ex presidente uruguayano Jose Mujica a Montevideo. Mario Vargas Llosa impegnato in un convegno a Madrid. Il ministro degli Interni italiano Salvini all'assemblea annuale di Confartigianato. Il Dalai Lama incontra i religiosi musulmani a New Delhi. Londra, Melania e Donald Trump in visita in Gran Bretagna Giovanni Tria durante il G20 di Fukuoka Giorgia Meloni (Fdi) in una conferenza sulle elezioni europee. La scrittrice cilena Isabel Allende durante un'intervista in Spagna Melania Trump con la moglie del premier Shinzo Abe a Tokyo. Papa Francesco in posa con alcuni bambini in Vaticano. La regina Elisabetta al centenario della British Airways. L'artista cinese Ai Weiwei inaugura mostra a Dusseldorf. Matteo Salvini a un incontro elettorale a Giussano Papa Francesco durante l'udienza generale Il Dalai Lama a Dharamsala, India Napoli: il Capo della polizia Franco Gabrielli Thailandia: cerimonia di incoronazione di Thai King Rama X. Angela Merkel visita il terminal dei container al porto di Amburgo. Spagna: Pablo Iglesias, leader di Podemos Il segretario di Stato statunitense, Mike Pompeo Greta Thunberg a Londra. Ida Vitale Prabowo Subianto, candidato alle presidenziali in Indonesia. Il presidente Rohani alla Giornata dell'Esercito dell'Iran. Angela Merkel riceve un pallone dalla nazionale di pallamano tedesca Macron parla alla riunione dei sindaci della Bretagna. Zuzana Caputova neo presidente della Slovacchia. Re Felipe di Spagna e Mauricio Macri, presidente argentino Chiara Appendino durante l'evento Fidas a Torino Nicola Fratoianni in un dibattito alla Camera
