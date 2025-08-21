Aveva 88 anniÈ morto Frank Caprio, considerato «il giudice più gentile del mondo»
SDA
21.8.2025 - 14:57
Il giudice americano e star dei social media Frank Caprio è morto all'età di 88 anni. Lo ha annunciato la famiglia sul suo account Instagram. Aveva un cancro al pancreas.
Keystone-SDA
21.08.2025, 14:57
SDA
Nel corso di 40 anni di carriera a Rhode Island, prima in tribunale poi nel programma tv «Caught in Providence», è diventato famoso per l'umorismo e la sensibilità soprattutto nei casi che coinvolgevano bambini, tanto da fargli guadagnare sui social il soprannome di «giudice più gentile del mondo».
Il suo inconfondibile stile in aula è stato immortalato in clip virali che spaziavano dall'invito ai bambini a sedersi con lui dietro il banco durante i processi, all'annuncio al giudice peluche con i suoi tratti che emetteva la sentenza.
Un video su TikTok che mostrava la sua routine mattutina ha avuto oltre 5 milioni di visualizzazioni, mentre su Instagram il giudice aveva 3,5 milioni di follower.
Our Morning Routine Looks Just Like Yours, @ashtonhallofficial Hey, Ashton, it turns out our morning routines are pretty similar! 🌅 Inspired by your viral fitness video, we decided to put our own twist on the start of the day — and it's giving Saratoga sunrise energy! ☕💪 From the grind to the mindset, this one's for the early risers, the goal-setters, and the wellness warriors. Big thanks to Ashton for the inspiration AshtonHall Viral Saratoga Reels MorningRoutine FitnessInspiration DailyHabits Motivation WellnessJourney MorningVibes judgefrankcaprio