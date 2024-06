@FresnoSheriff Searching for Missing 4 Year Old Boy at Huntington Lake

Christian Ramirez wandered away from the Rancheria Campground at 10:00 am Thursday. He was wearing a gray Volcom brand t-shirt, blue shorts & gray Nike shoes.

If you see him, call 911 or (559) 600-3111. pic.twitter.com/xGf5NGpa0u