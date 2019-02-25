Sondaggio: il partito di Macron è in testa

[ { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/0c7474af-e4a2-413f-a05e-314a4f75c34b.jpeg?rect=31%2C0%2C963%2C724&w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/0c7474af-e4a2-413f-a05e-314a4f75c34b.jpeg?rect=31%2C0%2C963%2C724&w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/0c7474af-e4a2-413f-a05e-314a4f75c34b.jpeg?rect=31%2C0%2C963%2C724&w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/0c7474af-e4a2-413f-a05e-314a4f75c34b.jpeg?rect=31%2C0%2C963%2C724&w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/0c7474af-e4a2-413f-a05e-314a4f75c34b.jpeg?rect=31%2C0%2C963%2C724&w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/0c7474af-e4a2-413f-a05e-314a4f75c34b.jpeg?rect=31%2C0%2C963%2C724&w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Emmanuel Macron</h1><p>Alla fine può esultare. Dopo una campagna elettorale estenuante, Emmanuel Macron è diventato il nuovo presidente della Repubblica francese.
Immagine: Keystone

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron e la moglie Brigitte cantano la Marsigliese, l'inno nazionale francese, dopo l'elezione.
Immagine: Keystone

Emmanuel Macron

Secondo i risultati ufficiali, Emmanuel Macron è risultato largamente vincente alle elezioni presidenziali, con il 66,1 per cento dei voti. Marine Le Pen non ha superato il 33,9 per cento.
Immagine: Keystone

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron e la moglie Brigitte.

Emmanuel Macron

Brigitte è rimasta a fianco del marito durante tutta la lunga campagna elettorale.
Immagine: Keystone

Emmanuel Macron

Con la vittoria di Emmanuel Macron, i francesi hanno evitato l'arrivo dell'estrema destra e una crisi profonda dell'Unione europea.
Immagine: Keystone

Emmanuel Macron

A Parigi, la vittoria di Emmanuel Macron è stata schiacciante. Il candidato alla presidenza ha raccolto in città circa il 90 per cento dei suffragi.
Immagine: Keystone

Emmanuel Macron

Il parigini hanno sostenuto Emmanuel Macron, e dunque anche l'Unione europea.
Immagine: Keystone

Emmanuel Macron

I supporter di Emmanuel Macron si sono riuniti di fronte al Louvre per la serata elettorale.
Immagine: Keystone

Emmanuel Macron

Il sollievo è stato immenso per gli elettori di Emmanuel Macron.
Immagine: Keystone

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron ha promesso di fare tutto ciò che potrà per essere degno della fiducia ricevuta dai francesi: «Amiamo la Francia!».
Immagine: Keystone

Emmanuel Macron 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/9443e8d1-6ec6-4d51-b974-3a1eb3e8f05a.jpeg?rect=66%2C0%2C892%2C671&w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Emmanuel Macron</h1><p>Il parigini hanno sostenuto Emmanuel Macron, e dunque anche l’Unione europea.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/85675691-da41-4af8-bab1-c433016a64f8.jpeg?rect=58%2C0%2C908%2C683&w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/85675691-da41-4af8-bab1-c433016a64f8.jpeg?rect=58%2C0%2C908%2C683&w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/85675691-da41-4af8-bab1-c433016a64f8.jpeg?rect=58%2C0%2C908%2C683&w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/85675691-da41-4af8-bab1-c433016a64f8.jpeg?rect=58%2C0%2C908%2C683&w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/85675691-da41-4af8-bab1-c433016a64f8.jpeg?rect=58%2C0%2C908%2C683&w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/85675691-da41-4af8-bab1-c433016a64f8.jpeg?rect=58%2C0%2C908%2C683&w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Emmanuel Macron</h1><p>I supporter di Emmanuel Macron si sono riuniti di fronte al Louvre per la serata elettorale.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/994c39d1-103f-4ad0-89b8-29db3d4cf54f.jpeg?rect=58%2C0%2C908%2C683&w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/994c39d1-103f-4ad0-89b8-29db3d4cf54f.jpeg?rect=58%2C0%2C908%2C683&w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/994c39d1-103f-4ad0-89b8-29db3d4cf54f.jpeg?rect=58%2C0%2C908%2C683&w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/994c39d1-103f-4ad0-89b8-29db3d4cf54f.jpeg?rect=58%2C0%2C908%2C683&w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/994c39d1-103f-4ad0-89b8-29db3d4cf54f.jpeg?rect=58%2C0%2C908%2C683&w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/994c39d1-103f-4ad0-89b8-29db3d4cf54f.jpeg?rect=58%2C0%2C908%2C683&w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Emmanuel Macron</h1><p>Il sollievo è stato immenso per gli elettori di Emmanuel Macron.<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/80d0767c-cf95-43a0-8fe9-311bf872771e.jpeg?rect=58%2C0%2C908%2C683&w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/80d0767c-cf95-43a0-8fe9-311bf872771e.jpeg?rect=58%2C0%2C908%2C683&w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/80d0767c-cf95-43a0-8fe9-311bf872771e.jpeg?rect=58%2C0%2C908%2C683&w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/80d0767c-cf95-43a0-8fe9-311bf872771e.jpeg?rect=58%2C0%2C908%2C683&w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/80d0767c-cf95-43a0-8fe9-311bf872771e.jpeg?rect=58%2C0%2C908%2C683&w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/80d0767c-cf95-43a0-8fe9-311bf872771e.jpeg?rect=58%2C0%2C908%2C683&w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Emmanuel Macron</h1><p>Emmanuel Macron ha promesso di fare tutto ciò che potrà per essere degno della fiducia ricevuta dai francesi: «Amiamo la Francia!».<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/639a9af2-c1d9-4d74-94b7-3f7337c533e3.jpeg?rect=58%2C0%2C908%2C683&w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": Il politico di 39 anni ha promesso di lavorare perché nessuno senta più il bisogno di votare per il Fronte nazionale.
Immagine: Keystone

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron ha battuto "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/f762c72a-c847-45e9-a25a-12412e43738c.jpeg?rect=0%2C107%2C726%2C546&w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/f762c72a-c847-45e9-a25a-12412e43738c.jpeg?rect=0%2C107%2C726%2C546&w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/f762c72a-c847-45e9-a25a-12412e43738c.jpeg?rect=0%2C107%2C726%2C546&w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/f762c72a-c847-45e9-a25a-12412e43738c.jpeg?rect=0%2C107%2C726%2C546&w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/f762c72a-c847-45e9-a25a-12412e43738c.jpeg?rect=0%2C107%2C726%2C546&w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/1/8/f762c72a-c847-45e9-a25a-12412e43738c.jpeg?rect=0%2C107%2C726%2C546&w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Emmanuel Macron</h1><p>Emmanuel Macron ha battuto nettamente Marine Le Pen. La candidata dell'estrema destra non ha superato il 33,9 per cento dei voti: un risultato peggiore rispetto alle aspettative.
Immagine: Keystone

Emmanuel Macron

Con l'elezione di Emmanuel Macron, è chiara la direzione che prenderà la Francia.
Immagine: Keystone

Emmanuel Macron

L'ex ministro dell'Economia e banchiere d'affari Emmanuel Macron difende una politica pro-europea e punta alla creazione di un partenariato stretto tra la Francia e la Germania.
Immagine: Keystone

Emmanuel Macron

Dovrebbe entrare nell'esercizio delle proprie funzioni al più tardi il 14 maggio. Per governare il Paese, Emmanuel Macron dovrà però riuscire ad ottenere una maggioranza all'Assemblea nazionale, in occasione delle elezioni legislative che si terranno l'11 e 18 giugno prossimi.
Immagine: Keystone

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron è diventato il più giovane presidente francese di tutti i tempi, e a promesso di proteggere la Repubblica.
Immagine: Keystone