Merkel: «sto bene, avanti fino al 2021»
19.7.2019 - 12:09, ATS
Angela Merkel intende lasciare la politica nel 2021, alla fine del suo mandato da cancelliera, e si ritiene in grado di poter assolvere pienamente ai propri compiti anche dal punto di vista della salute.
«Anche dal punto di vista personale ho un grande interesse nello stare in buona salute», ha spiegato Merkel nella conferenza stampa d'estate a Berlino, riferendosi ai tremori che l'hanno colpita nelle scorse settimane durante cerimonie ufficiali.
«Capisco le vostre domande, ma sto bene», ha aggiunto, sperando che dal 2021 in poi «la vita continui e in buona salute».
