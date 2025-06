🇺🇸 The GBU-57A/B MOP is the biggest non-nuclear bomb in the #US military's arsenal - and the only thing that could destroy #Iran's underground #enrichment plant at #Fordo.



Dubbed the "Bunker Buster", the bomb carries a blast of 11 tons of #TNT.



📹 @ofarry pic.twitter.com/r5DRHxAgxV