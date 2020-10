Covid-19, Sharon Stone tuona: «Usate il cervello»

The Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel Featuring: Sharon Stone Where: Beverly Hills, California, United States When: 28 Feb 2019 Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/WENN.com **Not available for publication in Germany** Featuring: Sharon Stone Where: Beverly Hills, California, United States When: 28 Feb 2019 Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/WENN **=Not available for publication in Germany**

Source: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/WENN