«Barbie» domina le nomination in vista dell’edizione 2024 dei Golden Globes.

Il lungometraggio, certificato come film con più incassi dell’anno, è candidato per i premi di Miglior film musical o commedia, Migliore regia per Greta Gerwig, Migliore sceneggiatura per Gerwig e Noah Baumbach, Miglior attrice in una commedia o in un film musicale per Margot Robbie e Migliore attore non protagonista per Ryan Gosling.

«Barbie» è in nomination anche per la nuova categoria Film dai migliori risultati al botteghino, e per Migliore canzone originale grazie a «Dance the Night» di Dua Lipa, «I’m Just Ken» di Gosling e «What Was I Made For?» di Billie Eilish.

Insegue con otto nomination «Oppenheimer» di Christopher Nolan. La pellicola è candidata per i premi di Miglior film drammatico, Migliore Regista, Migliore sceneggiatura, Migliore attore (Cillian Murphy) e rispettivamente Migliore attore e attrice non protagonista per Robert Downey Jr. e Emily Blunt.

Hanno ottenuto più nomination anche «Killers of the Flower Moon» di Martin Scorsese, «Povere creature!» di Yorgos Lanthimos, «Past Lives» di Celine Song e «Anatomia di una caduta» di Justine Triet.

Due nomination per Emma Stone per «Povere creature!» e «The Curse», e Taylor Swift, in lizza per il premio di Film dai migliori risultati al botteghino grazie al suo «Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour».

L’81esima edizione del Golden Globes si terrà al Beverly Hilton Hotel a Los Angeles il 7 gennaio 2024.

Ecco tutte le nomination:

Miglior film drammatico: Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, The Zone of Interest, Anatomia di una caduta.

Miglior film musical o commedia: Barbie, Povere Creature!, American Fiction, The Holdovers, May December, Air.

Miglior regista: Bradley Cooper – Maestro, Greta Gerwig – Barbie, Yorgos Lanthimos – Povere Creature!, Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer, Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon, Celine Song – Past Lives

Miglior sceneggiatura: Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Povere Creature! – Tony McNamara, Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan, Killers of the Flower Moon – Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, Past Lives – Celine Song, Anatomia di una caduta – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari.

Miglior film straniero: Anatomia di una caduta – Francia, Kuolleet lehdet – Fallen Leaves – Finlandia, Io capitano – Italia, Past Lives – Stati Uniti, La sociedad de la nieve – La società della neve – Spagna, The Zone of Interest – Regno Unito.

Miglior attore in un film drammatico: Bradley Cooper – Maestro, Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer, Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon, Colman Domingo – Rustin, Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers, Barry Keoghan – Saltburn.

Miglior attrice in un film drammatico: Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon, Carey Mulligan – Maestro, Sandra Hüller – Anatomia di una caduta, Annette Bening – Nyad, Greta Lee – Past Lives, Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla.

Miglior attrice in una commedia o in un film musical: Fantasia Barrino – Il colore viola, Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings, Natalie Portman – May December, Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves, Margot Robbie – Barbie, Emma Stone – Povere Creature!

Miglior attore in un film musical o in una commedia: Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario, Timothée Chalamet – Wonka, Matt Damon – Air, Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers, Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid, Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction.

Miglior attore non protagonista in un film: Willem Dafoe – Povere Creature! Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon, Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer, Ryan Gosling – Barbie, Charles Melton – May December, Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things.

Miglior attrice non protagonista in un film: Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer, Danielle Brooks – Il colore viola, Jodie Foster – Nyad, Julianne Moore – May December, Rosamund Pike – Saltburn, Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers.

Miglior serie drammatica: 1923, The Crown, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, The Morning Show, Succession.

Miglior serie tv comedy: The Bear, Ted Lasso, Abbott Elementary, Jury Duty, Only Murders in the Building, Barry.

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica: Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us, Kieran Culkin – Succession, Jeremy Strong – Succession, Brian Cox – Succession, Gary Oldman – Slow Horses, Dominic West – The Crown.

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica: Helen Mirren – 1923, Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us, Keri Russell – The Diplomat, Sarah Snook – Succession, Imelda Staunton – The Crown, Emma Stone – The Curse.

Miglior attrice in una serie tv comedy: Ayo Edebiri – The Bear, Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face, Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary, Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building, Elle Fanning – The Great.

Miglior attore in una serie tv comedy: Bill Hader – Barry, Jeremy Allen White – The Bear, Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building, Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building, Jason Segel – Shrinking, Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso.

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie: Billy Crudup – The Morning Show, Matthew Macfadyen – Succession, James Marsden – Jury Duty, Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear, Alan Ruck – Succession, Alexander Skarsgård – Succession.

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie: Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown, Abby Elliott – The Bear, Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets, J. Smith-Cameron – Succession, Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building, Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso.

Miglior miniserie: Beef, Lessons in Chemistry, Daisy Jones & The Six, All the Light We Cannot See, Fellow Travelers, Fargo.

Miglior attore in una miniserie: Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers, Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six, Jon Hamm – Fargo, Woody Harrelson – White House Plumbers, David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Steven Yeun – Beef.

Miglior attrice in una miniserie: Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & The Six, Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry, Elizabeth Olsen – Love and Death, Juno Temple – Fargo, Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers, Ali Wong – Beef.

Miglior colonna sonora originale: Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer, Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things, Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon, Mica Levi – The Zone of Interest, Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Joe Hisaishi – The Boy and the Heron

Miglior canzone: «What Was I Made For?» – Barbie (Billie Eilish e Finneas), «Dance the Night» – Barbie (Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt), «I’m Just Ken» – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt), «Addicted to Romance» – She Came to Me (Bruce Springsteen e Patti Scialfa), «Peaches» – The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond e John Spiker), «Road to Freedom» – Rustin (Lenny Kravitz).

Miglior film d’animazione: The Boy and the Heron, Elemental, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Suzume, Wish.

Film dai migliori risultati al botteghino: Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

