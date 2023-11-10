Sza

Sesta nomination per il premio di Miglior album per Taylor Swift, che eguaglia un record detenuto da Barbra Streisand.

Incetta di nomination per SZA in vista dell’edizione 2024 dei Grammy Awards.

La Recording Academy ha annunciato le candidature per la cerimonia, a cui la cantante si presenterà con ben nove nomination, tra cui Album dell’anno per «SOS» e Registrazione dell'anno con «Kill Bill».

Seguono con sette nomination Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers (sei delle quali per il suo lavoro con il supergruppo musicale Boygenius), e Serban Ghenea. Sei nomination invece per Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Brandy Clark, Jon Batiste e Jack Antonoff.

Taylor ha ricevuto la sua sesta nomination per il premio di Album dell’anno, eguagliando il record della star di Hollywood Barbara Streisand. La reginetta del pop sarà in lizza anche per i premi di Registrazione dell’anno, Canzone dell’anno e Migliore performance pop da solista per il brano «Anti Hero».

La cerimonia si terrà il 4 febbraio a Los Angeles.

Ecco tutte le nomination:

Album dell’anno:

Boygenius – The Record

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste – World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

SZA – SOS

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Registrazione dell’anno:

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Jon Batiste – Worship

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Canzone dell’anno:

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Jon Batiste – Butterfly

Lana Del Rey – A&W

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Migliore artista emergente:

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Migliore performance pop da solista:

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Migliore registrazione pop/dance:

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One in a Million

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don't Hurt Me

Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam

Troye Sivan – Rush

Migliore performance per un gruppo o duo:

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – Karma

Miglior Album: R&B:

Babyface – Girls Night Out

Coco Jones – What I Didn't Tell You

Emily King – Special Occasion

Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Miglior performance R&B:

Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot

Coco Jones – ICU

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love

SZA – Kill Bill

Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel

Migliore canzone rap:

Doja Cat – Attention

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – Barbie World

Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock

Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers

Miglior album rap:

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss

Killer Mike – Michael

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Nas – King's Disease III

Travis Scott – Utopia

Migliore canzone rock:

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Foo Fighters – Rescued

Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl

Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness

The Rolling Stones – Angry

Miglior album di musica alternativa:

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

Boygenius – The Record

Gorillaz – Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Migliore performance alternativa:

Alvvays – Belinda Says

Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint

Boygenius – Cool About It

Lana Del Rey – A&W

Paramore – This Is Why

Miglior album rock:

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher

Metallica – 72 Seasons

Paramore – This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman...

Produttore dell’anno (non rock):

Daniel Nigro

Dernst «D'Mile» Emile II

Hit-Boy

Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

