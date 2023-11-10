Musica Grammy Awards 2024: boom di nomination per SZA
Sesta nomination per il premio di Miglior album per Taylor Swift, che eguaglia un record detenuto da Barbra Streisand.
Incetta di nomination per SZA in vista dell’edizione 2024 dei Grammy Awards.
La Recording Academy ha annunciato le candidature per la cerimonia, a cui la cantante si presenterà con ben nove nomination, tra cui Album dell’anno per «SOS» e Registrazione dell'anno con «Kill Bill».
Seguono con sette nomination Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers (sei delle quali per il suo lavoro con il supergruppo musicale Boygenius), e Serban Ghenea. Sei nomination invece per Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Brandy Clark, Jon Batiste e Jack Antonoff.
Taylor ha ricevuto la sua sesta nomination per il premio di Album dell’anno, eguagliando il record della star di Hollywood Barbara Streisand. La reginetta del pop sarà in lizza anche per i premi di Registrazione dell’anno, Canzone dell’anno e Migliore performance pop da solista per il brano «Anti Hero».
La cerimonia si terrà il 4 febbraio a Los Angeles.
Ecco tutte le nomination:
Album dell’anno:
Boygenius – The Record
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
SZA – SOS
Taylor Swift – Midnights
Registrazione dell’anno:
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Jon Batiste – Worship
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Victoria Monét – On My Mama
Canzone dell’anno:
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Jon Batiste – Butterfly
Lana Del Rey – A&W
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
SZA – Kill Bill
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Migliore artista emergente:
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Migliore performance pop da solista:
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Migliore registrazione pop/dance:
Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One in a Million
Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don't Hurt Me
Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam
Troye Sivan – Rush
Migliore performance per un gruppo o duo:
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles
SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – Karma
Miglior Album: R&B:
Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn't Tell You
Emily King – Special Occasion
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Miglior performance R&B:
Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot
Coco Jones – ICU
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love
SZA – Kill Bill
Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel
Migliore canzone rap:
Doja Cat – Attention
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – Barbie World
Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock
Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers
Miglior album rap:
Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King's Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia
Migliore canzone rock:
Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Foo Fighters – Rescued
Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness
The Rolling Stones – Angry
Miglior album di musica alternativa:
Arctic Monkeys – The Car
Boygenius – The Record
Gorillaz – Cracker Island
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying
Migliore performance alternativa:
Alvvays – Belinda Says
Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint
Boygenius – Cool About It
Lana Del Rey – A&W
Paramore – This Is Why
Miglior album rock:
Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman...
Produttore dell’anno (non rock):
Daniel Nigro
Dernst «D'Mile» Emile II
Hit-Boy
Jack Antonoff
Metro Boomin
Covermedia