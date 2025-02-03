Best Pop Solo Performance: Espresso, Sabrina Carpenter

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Die With A Smile, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Best Pop Vocal Album: Short N' Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter

Best Dance Pop Recording: Von Dutch, Charli Xcx

Best Dance/Electronic Album: Brat, Charli Xcx

Best Rock Performance: Now And Then, The Beatles

Best Metal Performance: Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça Ira!), Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne

Best Rock Album: Hackney Diamonds, The Rolling Stones

Best Rock Song: Broken Man, St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance: Made For Me (Live On Bet), Muni Long

Best R&B Song: Saturn, Sza

Best R&B Album: 11:11 (Deluxe), Chris Brown

Best Rap Performance: Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Album: Alligator Bites Never Heal

Best Rap Song: Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar

Best Country Solo Performance: It Takes A Woman, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: ll Most Wanted, Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus

Best Country Song: The Architect, Shane Mcanally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne

Best Country Album: Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé