Covermedia

3.2.2025 - 09:40

Il premio di Miglior album è stato assegnato a Beyoncé per «Cowboy Carter».

03.02.2025, 09:46

La serata più importante dell'industria musicale si è svolta a Los Angeles, con l'assegnazione di premi ad alcuni dei più grandi artisti del mondo.

Kendrick Lamar è stata la star dello show, vincendo due dei più importanti premi, tra cui Registrazione dell'anno e Canzone dell'anno per «Not Like Us». Il brano si è aggiudicato anche le statuette di Migliore performance rap, Migliore canzone rap e Miglior video musicale.

Il premio di Migliore album è andato a «Cowboy Carter» di Beyoncé, mentre Chappell Roan è stata premiata come Migliore artista emergente.

Il pubblico costellato di star ha assistito alle esibizioni di grandi protagonisti della musica, tra cui Shaboozey, che ha eseguito la sua hit «A Bar Song (Tipsy)», Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars che hanno cantato una cover della hit del 1965 dei The Mamas & the Papas «California Dreamin'», Sabrina Carpenter, esibitasi in un medley con «Espresso» e «Please Please Please» e The Weeknd, tornato ai Grammy dopo aver boicottato la cerimonia per tre anni.

Ecco i principali premi:

  • Best Pop Solo Performance: Espresso, Sabrina Carpenter
  • Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Die With A Smile, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
  • Best Pop Vocal Album: Short N' Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter
  • Best Dance Pop Recording: Von Dutch, Charli Xcx
  • Best Dance/Electronic Album: Brat, Charli Xcx
  • Best Rock Performance: Now And Then, The Beatles
  • Best Metal Performance: Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça Ira!), Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne
  • Best Rock Album: Hackney Diamonds, The Rolling Stones
  • Best Rock Song: Broken Man, St. Vincent
  • Best R&B Performance: Made For Me (Live On Bet), Muni Long
  • Best R&B Song: Saturn, Sza
  • Best R&B Album: 11:11 (Deluxe), Chris Brown
  • Best Rap Performance: Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar
  • Best Rap Album: Alligator Bites Never Heal
  • Best Rap Song: Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar
  • Best Country Solo Performance: It Takes A Woman, Chris Stapleton
  • Best Country Duo/Group Performance: ll Most Wanted, Beyoncé Featuring Miley Cyrus
  • Best Country Song: The Architect, Shane Mcanally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne
  • Best Country Album: Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé
  • Best Music Video: Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar
