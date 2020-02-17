  1. Clienti privati
Un collaboratore rivela le regole che Meghan non ha mai accettato

17.2.2020 - 08:39, AllTheContent

Meghan Markle a Londra nel 2018.
Keystone

L’uscita di Meghan dalla vita di corte non avrebbe sorpreso gli impiegati del Palazzo, che affermano che la duchessa abbia dovuto battagliare con alcune regole sin dal suo arrivo. Uno di loro, che ha lavorato con il Duca e la Duchessa di Sussex, ha dichiarato al giornalista britannico Neil Sean su «Fox News» che c’erano degli aspetti della vita regale di cui l’ex attrice aveva voglia di sbarazzarsi al più presto.

«Non ha mai davvero accettato ciò che si esigeva dalla famiglia reale e la necessità di tacere pubblicamente le proprie opinioni», ha dichiarato la fonte a Sean. «Non ha mai capito che non si poteva far politica e parlare delle proprie convinzioni in pubblico».

«Meghan ama guidare da sola e si sentiva prigioniera delle guardie del corpo. L'ha dimostrato quando ha chiuso lo sportello della sua auto durante una visita, infrangendo l’etichetta, cosa che era balzata in prima pagina su tutti i tabloid.»

Lo specialista dell’etichetta William Hanson aveva tuttavia dichiarato che per un membro della famiglia reale chiudere il proprio sportello dell’auto non costituisce una violazione del protocollo, come invece era stato largamente riportato all’epoca: «Generalmente, se sei un membro della famiglia reale, hai qualcuno del personale per aprire e chiudere lo sportello dell’auto per te, principalmente per ragioni di sicurezza».

La fonte ha anche dichiarato che l’ex star di «Suits» era sbalordita dal fatto che, pur essendo parte della famiglia, non poteva dare la mano a un altro membro della corte.

«Meghan non si è mai veramente abituata al protocollo reale e all’usanza per cui non si può semplicemente telefonare o andare a trovare altri membri della famiglia senza appuntamento», ha dichiarato la fonte a Sean. «Questo l’ha a dir poco sconcertata. Anche se il principe Harry è stato comprensivo, neanche lui è riuscito a farle capire che è così che vanno le cose».

I collant color carne? No grazie!

«Lei detestava indossare collant color carne e ha semplicemente rifiutato», ha rivelato la fonte a Sean. «È questa la ragione per cui l’abbiamo vista portare spesso dei pantaloni e ritornare lentamente al suo guardaroba, col quale si sentiva più a suo agio.»

In effetti, anche se indossare collant non è obbligatorio per i membri della famiglia reale, portarli è considerato come un segno di rispetto verso gli altri componenti della corte e in particolare della Regina.

Il marchio britannico di calze e collant Heist aveva preso contatti con la duchessa nel 2019, tre giorni dopo il suo matrimonio, quando era stata notata con indosso dei collant troppo chiari a Buckingham Palace, secondo quanto ha riportato il magazine «People». Un rappresentante della marca le aveva proposto una selezione di collant che si armonizzavano meglio con il suo incarnato.

Secondo «People», il marchio ha dapprima regalato una confezione dei suoi prodotti alla duchessa, ma questo dono è stato rispedito al mittente, perché i componenti della famiglia reale non possono accettare regali. Tuttavia, subito dopo il Palazzo ha acquistato una selezione di collant, poi indossati da Meghan. È stata fotografata mentre indossava le calze del marchio nel corso di diversi eventi ufficiali.

A quanto pare però, secondo quanto riporta la fonte, protocollo e collant non sarebbero la vera ragione del suo desiderio di ritrovare la libertà. In realtà, sarebbe stata l’impossibilità di comunicare attraverso il suo sito internet e i social network ad aver fatto pendere l’ago della bilancia.

La duchessa avrebbe infatti rivelato al suo collaboratore: «Era il mio sfogo. Ci ho messo tanti sforzi e amore e poi bum! – è finito. Mi manca talmente tanto, però non posso più». La fonte ha completato: «Se ne serviva talmente tanto all’epoca, quand’era attrice, per poter promuovere il suo nome. Ha sin da subito trovato frustrante l’idea di non poter esprimere nessuna opinione in pubblico, sotto qualunque forma».

Qual è lo stile di Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle porta una ventata di aria fresca nel mondo della monarchia, anche per quanto riguarda stile di abbigliamento.
Jeans strappati, camcia ampia:  in occasione della sua prima apparizione in pubblico accanto al principe Harry agli Invictus Games a Toronto, Meghan Markle dimostrava già una disinvoltura insolita fra i reali.  
Mentre le altre donne della famiglia reale avevano optato per un abito da sera, Meghan Markle ha scelto un tailleur giacca-pantalone per assistere alla consegna degli Endeavour Fund Awards lo scorso febbraio.
In visita a Edimburgo, Meghan Markle ha tirato fuori dall'armadio un jeans nero a vita alta. 
Guardare altre 15 immagini
[ { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/fa9085ee-c43b-4d87-b6d0-ec7b1f4dc38c.jpeg?rect=129%2C0%2C766%2C576&w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/fa9085ee-c43b-4d87-b6d0-ec7b1f4dc38c.jpeg?rect=129%2C0%2C766%2C576&w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/fa9085ee-c43b-4d87-b6d0-ec7b1f4dc38c.jpeg?rect=129%2C0%2C766%2C576&w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/fa9085ee-c43b-4d87-b6d0-ec7b1f4dc38c.jpeg?rect=129%2C0%2C766%2C576&w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/fa9085ee-c43b-4d87-b6d0-ec7b1f4dc38c.jpeg?rect=129%2C0%2C766%2C576&w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/fa9085ee-c43b-4d87-b6d0-ec7b1f4dc38c.jpeg?rect=129%2C0%2C766%2C576&w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Qual è lo stile di Meghan Markle?</h1><p>Meghan Markle porta una ventata di aria fresca nel mondo della monarchia, anche per quanto riguarda stile di abbigliamento.<br/>Immagine: Getty Images</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/ee589837-e892-46f8-9f15-7d32b5409b36.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/ee589837-e892-46f8-9f15-7d32b5409b36.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/ee589837-e892-46f8-9f15-7d32b5409b36.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/ee589837-e892-46f8-9f15-7d32b5409b36.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/ee589837-e892-46f8-9f15-7d32b5409b36.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/ee589837-e892-46f8-9f15-7d32b5409b36.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Qual è lo stile di Meghan Markle?</h1><p>Jeans strappati, camcia ampia:&nbsp; in occasione della sua prima apparizione in pubblico accanto al principe Harry agli Invictus Games a Toronto, Meghan Markle dimostrava già una disinvoltura insolita fra i reali.&nbsp;&nbsp;<br/>Immagine: Getty Images</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/98ddff86-c58a-4846-880a-c356ca1a8fa2.jpeg?rect=0%2C10%2C1024%2C770&w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/98ddff86-c58a-4846-880a-c356ca1a8fa2.jpeg?rect=0%2C10%2C1024%2C770&w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/98ddff86-c58a-4846-880a-c356ca1a8fa2.jpeg?rect=0%2C10%2C1024%2C770&w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/98ddff86-c58a-4846-880a-c356ca1a8fa2.jpeg?rect=0%2C10%2C1024%2C770&w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/98ddff86-c58a-4846-880a-c356ca1a8fa2.jpeg?rect=0%2C10%2C1024%2C770&w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/98ddff86-c58a-4846-880a-c356ca1a8fa2.jpeg?rect=0%2C10%2C1024%2C770&w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Qual è lo stile di Meghan Markle?</h1><p>Mentre le altre donne della famiglia reale avevano optato per un abito da sera, Meghan Markle ha scelto un tailleur giacca-pantalone per assistere alla consegna degli Endeavour Fund Awards lo scorso febbraio.<br/>Immagine: Getty Images</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/5e06d5ad-2f99-402a-a549-c3a055e07869.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/5e06d5ad-2f99-402a-a549-c3a055e07869.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/5e06d5ad-2f99-402a-a549-c3a055e07869.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/5e06d5ad-2f99-402a-a549-c3a055e07869.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/5e06d5ad-2f99-402a-a549-c3a055e07869.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/5e06d5ad-2f99-402a-a549-c3a055e07869.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Qual è lo stile di Meghan Markle?</h1><p>In visita a Edimburgo, Meghan Markle ha tirato fuori dall&apos;armadio un jeans nero a vita alta.&nbsp;<br/>Immagine: Getty Images</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/ee578517-f0d0-4d68-967d-e4805ad019fe.jpeg?rect=0%2C0%2C1024%2C770&w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/ee578517-f0d0-4d68-967d-e4805ad019fe.jpeg?rect=0%2C0%2C1024%2C770&w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/ee578517-f0d0-4d68-967d-e4805ad019fe.jpeg?rect=0%2C0%2C1024%2C770&w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/ee578517-f0d0-4d68-967d-e4805ad019fe.jpeg?rect=0%2C0%2C1024%2C770&w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/ee578517-f0d0-4d68-967d-e4805ad019fe.jpeg?rect=0%2C0%2C1024%2C770&w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/ee578517-f0d0-4d68-967d-e4805ad019fe.jpeg?rect=0%2C0%2C1024%2C770&w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Qual è lo stile di Meghan Markle?</h1><p>La regina e la duchessa Camilla indossano spesso colori vivaci per essere individuate meglio dai fan nella folla. Meghan non ha ancora preso questa abitudine.&nbsp;<br/>Immagine: Getty Images</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/a2985a08-8910-4232-b9c2-24011dff06c6.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/a2985a08-8910-4232-b9c2-24011dff06c6.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/a2985a08-8910-4232-b9c2-24011dff06c6.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/a2985a08-8910-4232-b9c2-24011dff06c6.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/a2985a08-8910-4232-b9c2-24011dff06c6.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/a2985a08-8910-4232-b9c2-24011dff06c6.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Qual è lo stile di Meghan Markle?</h1><p>La giovane americana preferisce infatti i ton i neutri come il beige ...<br/>Immagine: Getty Images</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/0ec0fa22-ab1e-4d01-aa5f-5e049d4fc974.jpeg?rect=0%2C0%2C1024%2C770&w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/0ec0fa22-ab1e-4d01-aa5f-5e049d4fc974.jpeg?rect=0%2C0%2C1024%2C770&w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/0ec0fa22-ab1e-4d01-aa5f-5e049d4fc974.jpeg?rect=0%2C0%2C1024%2C770&w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/0ec0fa22-ab1e-4d01-aa5f-5e049d4fc974.jpeg?rect=0%2C0%2C1024%2C770&w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/0ec0fa22-ab1e-4d01-aa5f-5e049d4fc974.jpeg?rect=0%2C0%2C1024%2C770&w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/0ec0fa22-ab1e-4d01-aa5f-5e049d4fc974.jpeg?rect=0%2C0%2C1024%2C770&w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Qual è lo stile di Meghan Markle?</h1><p>... il bianco ...<br/>Immagine: Getty Images</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/6b8cda4f-aaab-4d73-ad45-114203dce2ce.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/6b8cda4f-aaab-4d73-ad45-114203dce2ce.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/6b8cda4f-aaab-4d73-ad45-114203dce2ce.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/6b8cda4f-aaab-4d73-ad45-114203dce2ce.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/6b8cda4f-aaab-4d73-ad45-114203dce2ce.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/6b8cda4f-aaab-4d73-ad45-114203dce2ce.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Qual è lo stile di Meghan Markle?</h1><p>... o ancora il blu scuro o il nero.&nbsp;<br/>Immagine: Getty Images</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/5e46e4d2-1070-4521-baf6-b8e34d9e1065.jpeg?rect=0%2C39%2C1024%2C770&w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/5e46e4d2-1070-4521-baf6-b8e34d9e1065.jpeg?rect=0%2C39%2C1024%2C770&w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/5e46e4d2-1070-4521-baf6-b8e34d9e1065.jpeg?rect=0%2C39%2C1024%2C770&w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/5e46e4d2-1070-4521-baf6-b8e34d9e1065.jpeg?rect=0%2C39%2C1024%2C770&w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/5e46e4d2-1070-4521-baf6-b8e34d9e1065.jpeg?rect=0%2C39%2C1024%2C770&w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/5e46e4d2-1070-4521-baf6-b8e34d9e1065.jpeg?rect=0%2C39%2C1024%2C770&w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Qual è lo stile di Meghan Markle?</h1><p>Il cappotto verde a quadri che Meghan ha indossato in Scozia è stato già uno sforzo considerevole in fatto di colori.&nbsp;&nbsp;<br/>Immagine: Getty Images</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/5280323d-facc-4fa4-b991-13684b26525a.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/5280323d-facc-4fa4-b991-13684b26525a.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/5280323d-facc-4fa4-b991-13684b26525a.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/5280323d-facc-4fa4-b991-13684b26525a.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/5280323d-facc-4fa4-b991-13684b26525a.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/5280323d-facc-4fa4-b991-13684b26525a.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Qual è lo stile di Meghan Markle?</h1><p>Fino ad oggi Meghan Markle ha accordato poca importanza alle pettinature molto ordinate. Il più delle volte, non lega i capelli...<br/>Immagine: Getty Images</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/5154962c-131a-4c43-8498-b1dcd5799342.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/5154962c-131a-4c43-8498-b1dcd5799342.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/5154962c-131a-4c43-8498-b1dcd5799342.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/5154962c-131a-4c43-8498-b1dcd5799342.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/5154962c-131a-4c43-8498-b1dcd5799342.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/5154962c-131a-4c43-8498-b1dcd5799342.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Qual è lo stile di Meghan Markle?</h1><p>... riportando di tanto in tanto una ciocca ribelle dietro l&apos;orecchio.&nbsp;<br/>Immagine: Getty Images</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/dfb655a9-629e-48a2-aba8-cae9b62f8ed3.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/dfb655a9-629e-48a2-aba8-cae9b62f8ed3.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/dfb655a9-629e-48a2-aba8-cae9b62f8ed3.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/dfb655a9-629e-48a2-aba8-cae9b62f8ed3.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/dfb655a9-629e-48a2-aba8-cae9b62f8ed3.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/dfb655a9-629e-48a2-aba8-cae9b62f8ed3.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Qual è lo stile di Meghan Markle?</h1><p>Quando Meghan si solleva i capelli...<br/>Immagine: Getty Images</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/6d0e42ee-c6d4-4e98-88e9-1c7d0b70aeb7.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/6d0e42ee-c6d4-4e98-88e9-1c7d0b70aeb7.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/6d0e42ee-c6d4-4e98-88e9-1c7d0b70aeb7.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/6d0e42ee-c6d4-4e98-88e9-1c7d0b70aeb7.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/6d0e42ee-c6d4-4e98-88e9-1c7d0b70aeb7.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/6d0e42ee-c6d4-4e98-88e9-1c7d0b70aeb7.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Qual è lo stile di Meghan Markle?</h1><p>... li raccoglie in uno chignon morbido.&nbsp;<br/>Immagine: Getty Images</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/945908f9-4e03-420f-965a-311069620c38.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/945908f9-4e03-420f-965a-311069620c38.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/945908f9-4e03-420f-965a-311069620c38.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/945908f9-4e03-420f-965a-311069620c38.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/945908f9-4e03-420f-965a-311069620c38.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/945908f9-4e03-420f-965a-311069620c38.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Qual è lo stile di Meghan Markle?</h1><p>Meghan non esita a mettere in mostra le sue braccia muscolose.&nbsp;<br/>Immagine: Keystone</p>" } , { "src": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/8311fcaa-0b72-4dcd-8812-7dcbf3e4dae6.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format", "srcset": "https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/8311fcaa-0b72-4dcd-8812-7dcbf3e4dae6.jpeg?w=1024&auto=format 1024w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/8311fcaa-0b72-4dcd-8812-7dcbf3e4dae6.jpeg?w=750&auto=format 750w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/8311fcaa-0b72-4dcd-8812-7dcbf3e4dae6.jpeg?w=620&auto=format 620w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/8311fcaa-0b72-4dcd-8812-7dcbf3e4dae6.jpeg?w=450&auto=format 450w,https://production-livingdocs-bluewin-ch.imgix.net/2018/4/24/8311fcaa-0b72-4dcd-8812-7dcbf3e4dae6.jpeg?w=320&auto=format 320w", "sizes": "90vw", "subHtml": "<h1>Qual è lo stile di Meghan Markle?</h1><p>Un&apos;abitudine insolita presso i reali.&nbsp;<br/>Immagine: Getty Images</p>" } ]
