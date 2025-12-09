Leonardo DiCaprio in «Una battaglia dopo l’altra»

Il nuovo film con Leonardo DiCaprio conquista il maggior numero di candidature ai Golden Globe 2026. Tra i titoli più presenti anche «Sentimental Value», «Sinners», «The White Lotus» e la miniserie «Adolescence».

Covermedia Covermedia

«Una battaglia dopo l'altra», l'atteso film con Leonardo DiCaprio diretto da Paul Thomas Anderson, domina le candidature ai Golden Globe 2026 con ben nove menzioni.

Il thriller concorre come miglior film – commedia o musical e ottiene nomination anche per regia, sceneggiatura e per le interpretazioni di DiCaprio, Benicio Del Toro, Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor e Chase Infiniti.

A seguire, il dramma norvegese «Sentimental Value» con otto candidature e il vampire-thriller «Sinners» con sette. Entrambi corrono per il miglior film drammatico insieme a «Frankenstein», «Hamnet», «It Was Just an Accident» e «The Secret Agent», mentre «Una battaglia dopo l'altra» è tra i finalisti della categoria commedia o musical accanto a «Bugonia», «Blue Moon», «Marty Supreme», «No Other Choice» e «Nouvelle Vague».

Sul fronte televisivo primeggia «The White Lotus» con sei nomination, dominando le categorie dei ruoli non protagonisti. La miniserie «Adolescence» segue con cinque menzioni, mentre «Only Murders in the Building» e «Severance» si fermano a quattro.

Tra i pochi interpreti candidati sia al cinema che in TV spiccano Amanda Seyfried (per «The Testament of Ann Lee» e «Long Bright River»), Jacob Elordi (per «Frankenstein» e «The Narrow Road to the Deep North») e Jeremy Allen White, selezionato per «The Bear» e per il ruolo di Bruce Springsteen in «Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere».

La cerimonia si terrà domenica 11 gennaio 2026 al Beverly Hilton di Los Angeles, con la conduzione di Nikki Glaser per il secondo anno consecutivo.

Ecco le candidature ai Golden Globe 2026:

Miglior film – drammatico

«Frankenstein»

«Hamnet»

«It Was Just an Accident»

«The Secret Agent»

«Sentimental Value»

«Sinners»

Miglior attore in un film drammatico

Joel Edgerton – «Train Dreams»

Oscar Isaac – «Frankenstein»

Dwayne Johnson – «The Smashing Machine»

Michael B. Jordan – «Sinners»

Wagner Moura – «The Secret Agent»

Jeremy Allen White – «Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere»

Miglior attrice in un film drammatico

Jessie Buckley – «Hamnet»

Jennifer Lawrence – «Die My Love»

Renate Reinsve – «Sentimental Value»

Julia Roberts – «After the Hunt»

Tessa Thompson – «Hedda»

Eva Victor – «Sorry Baby»

Miglior film – commedia o musical

«Bugonia»

«Blue Moon»

«Marty Supreme»

«No Other Choice»

«Una battaglia dopo l'altra»

«Nouvelle Vague»

Miglior attore in una commedia o musical

Timothée Chalamet – «Marty Supreme»

George Clooney – «Jay Kelly»

Leonardo DiCaprio – «Una battaglia dopo l'altra»

Ethan Hawke – «Blue Moon»

Lee Byung-hun – «No Other Choice»

Jesse Plemons – «Bugonia»

Miglior attrice in una commedia o musical

Rose Byrne – «If I Had Legs I'd Kick You»

Cynthia Erivo – «Wicked: For Good»

Kate Hudson – «Song Sung Blue»

Chase Infiniti – «Una battaglia dopo l'altra»

Amanda Seyfried – «The Testament of Ann Lee»

Emma Stone – «Bugonia»

Miglior attore non protagonista

Benicio Del Toro – «Una battaglia dopo l'altra»

Jacob Elordi – «Frankenstein»

Paul Mescal – «Hamnet»

Sean Penn – «Una battaglia dopo l'altra»

Adam Sandler – «Jay Kelly»

Stellan Skarsgård – «Sentimental Value»

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Emily Blunt – «The Smashing Machine»

Elle Fanning – «Sentimental Value»

Ariana Grande – «Wicked: For Good»

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – «Sentimental Value»

Amy Madigan – «Weapons»

Teyana Taylor – «Una battaglia dopo l'altra»

Miglior regia

Paul Thomas Anderson – «Una battaglia dopo l'altra»

Guillermo del Toro – «Frankenstein»

Ryan Coogler – «Sinners»

Joachim Trier – «Sentimental Value»

Chloé Zhao – «Hamnet»

Jafar Panahi – «It Was Just an Accident»

Miglior sceneggiatura

«Hamnet» – Maggie O'Farrell, Chloé Zhao

«Una battaglia dopo l'altra» – Paul Thomas Anderson

«Sinners» – Ryan Coogler

«Sentimental Value» – Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt

«Marty Supreme» – Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

«It Was Just an Accident» – Jafar Panahi

Miglior film d'animazione

«Arco»

«Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle»

«Elio»

«KPop Demon Hunters»

«Little Amélie or the Character of Rain»

«Zootopia 2»

Miglior film in lingua straniera

«It Was Just an Accident»

«No Other Choice»

«The Secret Agent»

«Sentimental Value»

«Sirāt»

«The Voice of Hind Rijab»

Miglior colonna sonora

«Frankenstein» – Alexandre Desplat

«Hamnet» – Max Richter

«Una battaglia dopo l'altra» – Jonny Greenwood

«Sinners» – Ludwig Göransson

«F1» – Hans Zimmer

«Sirāt» – Kangding Ray

Miglior canzone originale

«Avatar: Fire and Ash» – Dream As One

«KPop Demon Hunters» – Golden

«Sinners» – I Lied to You

«Wicked: For Good» – There's No Place Like Home

«Wicked: For Good» – The Girl in the Bubble

«Train Dreams» – Train Dreams

Achievement cinematografico e di box office

«Avatar: Fire and Ash»

«F1»

«KPop Demon Hunters»

«Sinners»

«Weapons»

«Wicked: For Good»

«Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning»

«Zootopia 2»

TELEVISIONE

Miglior serie drammatica

«The Pitt»

«Severance»

«The Diplomat»

«Slow Horses»

«Pluribus»

«The White Lotus»

Miglior attore – serie drammatica

Diego Luna – «Andor»

Gary Oldman – «Slow Horses»

Mark Ruffalo – «Task»

Adam Scott – «Severance»

Noah Wyle – «The Pitt»

Sterling K. Brown – «Paradise»

Miglior attrice – serie drammatica

Kathy Bates – «Matlock»

Britt Lower – «Severance»

Keri Russell – «The Diplomat»

Rhea Seehorn – «Pluribus»

Helen Mirren – «Mobland»

Bella Ramsey – «The Last of Us»

Miglior serie – commedia o musical

«Abbott Elementary»

«Hacks»

«Nobody Wants This»

«The Studio»

«The Bear»

«Only Murders in the Building»

Miglior attore – commedia o musical

Adam Brody – «Nobody Wants This»

Glen Powell – «Chad Powers»

Seth Rogen – «The Studio»

Jeremy Allen White – «The Bear»

Steve Martin – «Only Murders in the Building»

Martin Short – «Only Murders in the Building»

Miglior attrice – commedia o musical

Kristen Bell – «Nobody Wants This»

Selena Gomez – «Only Murders in the Building»

Jenna Ortega – «Wednesday»

Jean Smart – «Hacks»

Ayo Edebiri – «The Bear»

Natasha Lyonne – «Poker Face»

Miglior miniserie, serie antologica o film TV

«Adolescence»

«All Her Fault»

«Dying for Sex»

«The Girlfriend»

«The Beast in Me»

«Black Mirror»

Miglior attore – miniserie o film TV

Jacob Elordi – «The Narrow Road to the Deep North»

Paul Giamatti – «Black Mirror»

Stephen Graham – «Adolescence»

Charlie Hunnam – «Monster: The Ed Gein Story»

Jude Law – «Black Rabbit»

Matthew Rhys – «The Beast in Me»

Miglior attrice – miniserie o film TV

Claire Danes – «The Beast in Me»

Rashida Jones – «Black Mirror»

Amanda Seyfried – «Long Bright River»

Sarah Snook – «All Her Fault»

Michelle Williams – «Dying for Sex»

Robin Wright – «The Girlfriend»

Miglior attore non protagonista – televisione

Owen Cooper – «Adolescence»

Billy Crudup – «The Morning Show»

Walton Goggins – «The White Lotus»

Tramell Tillman – «Severance»

Jason Isaacs – «The White Lotus»

Ashley Walters – «Adolescence»

Miglior attrice non protagonista – televisione

Erin Doherty – «Adolescence»

Hannah Einbinder – «Hacks»

Catherine O'Hara – «The Studio»

Carrie Coon – «The White Lotus»

Parker Posey – «The White Lotus»

Aimee Lou Wood – «The White Lotus»