Noah Okafor ✖️ AC Milan 🔴⚫️



◉ Fee around €13/14m to Salzburg.

◉ Long term deal agreed with player.

◉ Pioli asked for him already in 2022.

◉ Excellent feeling after Milan-Salzburg games in UCL.

◉ Medical tests booked on Saturday as Okafor travel is scheduled.



Here we go. pic.twitter.com/uQU5bibFed