R1 in Halle 🌱🇩🇪✅️#Sinner defeats #Griekspoor 🇳🇱

6-7 6-3 6-2



First match and first win as World Number 1️⃣🦊



Great recovery from 6-7 2*-2 0-40



R2 vs #Marozsan 🇭🇺#JanTheFox CCXXVpic.twitter.com/5vGvVmjyE2