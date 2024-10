Ecco i 10 tic più folli ed eccentrici di Rafael Nadal

Congrats to Rafa Nadal on his 12th French Open title. Here is the pre-serve routine by the 👑 of clay.



- Gets three balls

- Stares at racket

- Hits shoes

- Wipes foot near baseline

- Gets rid of one ball

- Bounces ball

- Picks behind

- Picks shoulders, nose, ears

- Wipes hair