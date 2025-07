It's a maiden #Wimbledon final for Jannik Sinner 💥



The Italian defeats Novak Djokovic with a dazzling 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 victory to line up a Sunday afternoon meeting with Carlos Alcaraz 🤝



Just world No.1 doing world No.1 things 😅 pic.twitter.com/jObVzUdMqA