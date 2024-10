DID YOU KNOW❓



With his 6-7 6-4 7-6 victory over Sinner in the Beijing final, 🇪🇸 Carlos Alcaraz is now an incredible *8-1* against Top 5 players this year. 🔥



That includes 3-0 against Sinner. 👀



His only loss to a Top 5 player this year came to Djokovic in the Olympic final: