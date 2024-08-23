It is better to dab carefully and not rub - otherwise the stain will penetrate even deeper into the fibers. Christin Klose/dpa-tmn

Stains on clothing are annoying. But many stains can be removed with simple household remedies.

Stains on clothes are not only annoying, they can also be stubborn. But with the right methods, you can often save your favorite items.

Act quickly and remove excess material

If you discover a fresh stain on your clothes, it's important to act quickly. First remove as much of the excess material as possible, either by dabbing it with a paper towel or scraping it off with a blunt knife.

You should then rinse the stain immediately with cold water. Especially with fresh stains such as coffee or red wine, this quick reaction helps to prevent the worst.

But be careful: avoid hot water, as this can burn the stain deeper into the fibers, especially with protein stains such as blood or milk. Instead, cold water is your best friend to get the most out of your clothes before moving on to other measures.

Treat grease stains with baking soda

Grease stains, such as from oil or butter, can be difficult to remove as grease penetrates deep into the fabric fibers. Baking soda can be a great help here. Sprinkle a generous amount of baking soda directly onto the stain and leave it to work for a few minutes. The baking soda absorbs the grease, making the stain easier to remove.

After it has worked, carefully brush off the baking soda and wash the garment as usual. This method is particularly effective for fresh grease stains. However, it can also help to remove at least some of the grease from older stains.

Combat stubborn stains with vinegar and washing-up liquid

For stubborn stains such as grass, blood or tomato sauce, you can use a mixture of vinegar and washing-up liquid. Mix equal parts vinegar and washing-up liquid and apply the solution directly to the stain.

Leave it to work for about 15 minutes and then rub it in carefully with a soft brush. Then rinse the garment thoroughly with cold water and put it in the wash as usual.

This combination is particularly effective as the vinegar breaks up the stain and the washing-up liquid dissolves the fat molecules so that the stain can be removed more easily.

Lemon juice and sunlight against discoloration

If you are struggling with yellowish sweat or deodorant stains, lemon juice can work wonders. Apply the juice of a fresh lemon directly to the stain and then place the garment in the sun.

The natural bleaching agent in lemon juice combined with the UV radiation from the sun lightens the stains and often makes them disappear completely.

This tip works particularly well on white or light-colored clothing. After a few hours in the sun, you can wash the garment as usual and enjoy the result.

Cold water for protein stains

Cold water is the method of choice for stains from protein-containing substances such as blood, egg or dairy products. Hot water can "cook" the protein in the stain and bind it firmly into the fibers, making it much more difficult to remove.

So always rinse the stain with cold water first and then use a stain remover containing enzymes or a mixture of water and washing-up liquid. Leave the stain remover to work for around 30 minutes before washing the garment. If necessary, you can repeat the process to remove the stain completely.

Treating red wine stains with salt

A spilled glass of red wine can quickly turn into a minor disaster. But don't worry: salt can help you remove the stain. Sprinkle a generous amount of salt on the stain immediately after the mishap. The salt absorbs the wine and prevents it from penetrating deeper into the fibers.

Leave the salt to work for a few minutes before tapping it off and rinsing the stain with cold water. You can then wash the garment as usual. This method is particularly effective if you react quickly.

Baking soda and hydrogen peroxide for sweat stains

Sweat stains, especially the unsightly yellow discoloration on white shirts, can be treated well with a paste of baking soda and hydrogen peroxide. To do this, mix three parts baking soda with one part hydrogen peroxide and apply the paste to the stain.

Leave the paste to work for around 30 minutes before rinsing and washing the garment thoroughly. This method acts like a gentle bleaching agent and can significantly lighten the stain or even remove it completely.