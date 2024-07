No festival in Gstaad

Wawrinka, Stricker and Hüsler eliminated - Riedi the only Swiss still in the tournament

The Swiss Open in Gstaad is running out of Swiss players. Stan Wawrinka (ATP 105), Dominic Stricker (ATP 175) and Marc-Andrea Hüsler (ATP 226) all fail in the starting round. This makes Leandro Riedi the last local player in the tournament.