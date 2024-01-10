Politics
Israel: Many leaders of the Hamas military wing killed
According to Israel's army, half of the leaders of Hamas' military wing have been killed. In total, the troops have "eliminated and arrested around 14,000 terrorists" since the start of the war more than nine months ago, according to a military statement. The army did not say whether these were exclusively members of Hamas or also members of other terrorist groups. According to estimates by the Israeli military, there were around 30,000 Hamas fighters before the war began.