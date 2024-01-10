  1. Residential Customers
Energy. EU Court of Auditors: Lower demand for green hydrogen Energy. EU Court of Auditors: Lower demand for green hydrogen
Energy

EU Court of Auditors: Lower demand for green hydrogen

The targets set by the EU Commission for the production and import of green hydrogen are unlikely to be met, according to the EU Court of Auditors. The auditors have now called on the Commission to update its hydrogen strategy.
"Scenically spectacular" routes

Mountain bikers can now tackle five Swiss Alpine passes

There are two new pass bike routes in the Gotthard region. These lead over the Furka, Nufenen, Lukmanier, Passo del Sole and Oberalp passes.
Information technology. Musk moves X and SpaceX headquarters to Texas
Information technology

Musk moves X and SpaceX headquarters to Texas

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is also moving the headquarters of his space company SpaceX and the online platform X from California to Texas. As justification, he referred to a Californian school law for the protection of transgender people.
"Royal Golden Guernsey Goat"

Charles bestows royal title on rare goat

A bizarre royal honor: King Charles III awarded an eight-year-old goat the special title of "Royal Golden Guernsey Goat" during a visit to a British Channel Island.
"Don't miss the next one"

Jack Black cancels tour after bandmate's Trump comment

For decades, US actor Jack Black has also been successful with a rock duo: Tenacious D. But after a Trump comment by his bandmate, Black cancels the current tour for the time being.
Accident in Australia. Two men drown at world-famous waterfall
Accident in Australia

Two men drown at world-famous waterfall

Millaa Millaa Falls is one of the most beautiful waterfalls in Australia. Many tourists take a dip in its natural pool. But now there has been a fatal accident.
Self-confidence boosted. Kambundji and Co. present themselves in Olympic form in Lucerne
Self-confidence boosted

Kambundji and Co. present themselves in Olympic form in Lucerne

The Swiss track and field athletes are impressing in the run-up to the Olympic Games. Mujinga Kambundji, Dominic Lobalu, Angelica Moser and Annik Kälin in particular are recharging their batteries in Lucerne.
Death. R.P.S. Lanrue dead - co-founder of Ton Steine Scherben
Death

R.P.S. Lanrue dead - co-founder of Ton Steine Scherben

With "Macht kaputt, was euch kaputt macht", the band Ton Steine Scherben provided the soundtrack for the revolutionary part of the 70s. The musician known as R.P.S. Lanrue and co-founder of the political rock band, Ralph Peter Steitz, has died.
Help for children with cancer. Ascent of Mont Blanc for a good cause ends fatally
Help for children with cancer

Ascent of Mont Blanc for a good cause ends fatally

By climbing Mont Blanc, Italian Michele Raule wanted to raise money for children with cancer. But the charitable summit mission ended in tragedy.
Latest news. Young car thieves arrested in Ins BE after chase
Latest news

Young car thieves arrested in Ins BE after chase

Following a car chase involving police officers from three cantons, two suspected teenage car thieves were arrested in Ins BE on Monday evening. A third car occupant managed to escape.

Swiss News

    Loophole in the system. How fake parcel thieves strike
    Loophole in the system

    How fake parcel thieves strike

    Parcel thefts are on the rise in Switzerland. Fraudsters are cleverly exploiting this situation: They report the parcels they receive as stolen to avoid having to pay.
    Assault. Handbag snatcher in Basel seriously injured in altercation
    Assault

    Handbag snatcher in Basel seriously injured in altercation

    A suspected purse snatcher was seriously injured in an altercation on Unterer Rheinweg in Basel on Sunday evening. The injured man had to be taken to hospital and the search for the suspected violent offender was unsuccessful, as the Basel public prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday.
    Eastern Switzerland. Amendments to St. Gallen dog law required
    Eastern Switzerland

    Amendments to St. Gallen dog law required

    A proposal from the St. Gallen Cantonal Council calls for a review of the St. Gallen Dog Law. It focuses primarily on personal responsibility. Its regulations differ from those in Thurgau, for example.
    Pests. 1500 Japanese beetles caught in Kloten
    Pests

    1500 Japanese beetles caught in Kloten

    The authorities have caught around 1500 Japanese beetles in Kloten. However, the area infested by the pest was limited to the Stighag sports facility.
    Violence. Man injured in robbery attempt in Bern's Lorraine district
    Violence

    Man injured in robbery attempt in Bern's Lorraine district

    A 55-year-old man was attacked and injured by unknown persons on Monday night. He was taken to hospital. The Bern cantonal police later caught one of the three suspects and are looking for the other two.
    Festival. Andermatt Music opens new season with pianist Olga Scheps
    Festival

    Andermatt Music opens new season with pianist Olga Scheps

    Andermatt Music opens the 2024/25 season on September 28 with its resident orchestra Swiss Orchestra and pianist Olga Scheps. The program includes works by Giuseppe Verdi and Sergei Rachmaninov as well as the "Tell Symphonies" by Swiss composer Hans Huber.
    Traffic accident. Driver hits wall in Walchwil and suffers serious injuries
    Traffic accident

    Driver hits wall in Walchwil and suffers serious injuries

    A 65-year-old driver first reversed into the entrance area of a building and then drove forwards into a wall in Walchwil ZG on Tuesday lunchtime. He was seriously injured and had to be taken to hospital.
    Social services. Standardized case management system in Bern's social services is getting closer
    Social services

    Standardized case management system in Bern's social services is getting closer

    The planned standardized case management system in Bern's social services is getting closer. This was announced by the canton on Tuesday. For the city of Bern, this means that its own expensive Citysoftnet system could soon be obsolete.
    Zurich. Barn fire in Freienstein causes extensive property damage
    Zurich

    Barn fire in Freienstein causes extensive property damage

    A barn burned down in Freienstein on Tuesday morning. The damage to property is estimated at around 250,000 francs. Residents of the adjacent residential building had to be evacuated.
    Traffic accident. Streetcar derails in Zurich after collision with car
    Traffic accident

    Streetcar derails in Zurich after collision with car

    A streetcar derailed at Limmatplatz in Zurich shortly before midday on Tuesday after an accident. It had apparently collided with a car.
    Swimming accident. Search for Romanian who drowned in the Linth has been stopped
    Swimming accident

    Search for Romanian who drowned in the Linth has been stopped

    On Monday evening, various rescue teams called off the search for a Romanian man who drowned in the Linth near Schänis SG on Sunday. According to the police, there is no longer any chance of finding the 31-year-old alive. The search will not be resumed.
    Environment. 20 dead fish found in stream near Lichtensteig SG
    Environment

    20 dead fish found in stream near Lichtensteig SG

    20 dead fish were counted in a stream near Lichtensteig on Monday. However, many more fish are likely to have died because, according to the police, there was a total loss of fish stock over several hundred meters of the stream. The cause of the fish deaths is likely to be an industrial chemical.
    Accident at work. Worker on train hit and injured by falling glass pane
    Accident at work

    Worker on train hit and injured by falling glass pane

    A worker in Zug has been hit and seriously injured by a falling pane of glass. The pane fell from a height of two meters onto the construction worker's arm, inflicting a deep cut.
    Military music. Basel Tattoo 2024 features children's choir, Ländler and didgeridoo
    Military music

    Basel Tattoo 2024 features children's choir, Ländler and didgeridoo

    The 2024 edition of the Basel Tattoo military music festival will once again push the boundaries of marching music. Among the thousand or so performers from four continents will be a children's choir from the USA, a didgeridoo virtuoso from Australia and a Ländler duo from Switzerland.
    Country comparison shows. Swiss have the most fat injected
    Country comparison shows

    Swiss have the most fat injected

    According to a study by the University of Zurich, Switzerland is the country with the highest per capita use of fat-away injections. This could be due to the fact that the costs are covered by health insurance.

    International

      "Espionage" and "treason"?

      How scientists are being targeted in Putin's Russia

      Since the war in Ukraine, there have been an increasing number of accusations of treason and espionage in Russia. It also affects researchers who publish in international magazines or appear at conferences abroad.
      International. UN High Commissioner for Refugees announces new aid in Ukraine
      International

      UN High Commissioner for Refugees announces new aid in Ukraine

      The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, has announced a new aid package of 100 million US dollars (around 93 million euros) during a visit to Ukraine. The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is thus supporting preparations for the winter and will continue to stand by the government in Kiev to help Ukrainians who have been displaced or otherwise affected by the war, Grandi said at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Kiev. The aid organization wants to continue to mobilize funds to support the country attacked by Russia.
      Politics. Israel: Many leaders of the Hamas military wing killed
      Politics

      Israel: Many leaders of the Hamas military wing killed

      According to Israel's army, half of the leaders of Hamas' military wing have been killed. In total, the troops have "eliminated and arrested around 14,000 terrorists" since the start of the war more than nine months ago, according to a military statement. The army did not say whether these were exclusively members of Hamas or also members of other terrorist groups. According to estimates by the Israeli military, there were around 30,000 Hamas fighters before the war began.
      USA. US senator convicted of corruption
      USA

      US senator convicted of corruption

      US Senator Bob Menendez has been found guilty of corruption. Twelve jurors in New York convicted the Democratic representative from New Jersey on all 16 charges - including bribery and fraud, as the US media unanimously reported from the courtroom.
      CSS boss sounds the alarm. Weight loss injections will cost health insurers hundreds of millions
      CSS boss sounds the alarm

      Weight loss injections will cost health insurers hundreds of millions

      According to CSS boss Philomena Colatrella, the hype surrounding diabetes and weight loss injections is driving up healthcare costs massively. "The expenditure for all health insurers in Switzerland will amount to several hundred million francs next year."
      Politics. Israel's army will soon send call-ups to the ultra-Orthodox
      Politics

      Israel's army will soon send call-ups to the ultra-Orthodox

      Ultra-Orthodox men in Israel will soon have to expect summonses from the army. The army has announced that it will be sending draft notices to strict religious men from Sunday. The army did not say how many men it would write to in order to take part in the selection process for the upcoming recruitment.
      Purchase of ladder and ammunition. How Crooks prepared for the Trump assassination
      Purchase of ladder and ammunition

      How Crooks prepared for the Trump assassination

      New research provides insights into the final hours of Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks. First he stopped at the shooting range, then he bought a ladder and ammunition.
      Politics. Palestinians: Many dead in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip
      Politics

      Palestinians: Many dead in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip

      According to Palestinian reports, many people have once again been killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip. At least 13 Palestinians were killed when tents were hit in the town of Chan Junis in the south of the coastal region.
      Great Britain. London: Moscow wants to prevent exodus of potential recruits
      Great Britain

      London: Moscow wants to prevent exodus of potential recruits

      According to the British government, the Kremlin is preparing to prevent potential recruits from leaving Russia. This is according to the British Ministry of Defense's intelligence update on the war in Ukraine.
      Finances. Billionaire Urs E. Schwarzenbach settles Zurich tax debts
      Finances

      Billionaire Urs E. Schwarzenbach settles Zurich tax debts

      Billionaire Urs E. Schwarzenbach has settled his tax debts with the canton of Zurich. All proceedings have been concluded, according to a statement from the Schwarzenbach family office.
      Europe. European Parliament elects Roberta Metsola as President
      Europe

      European Parliament elects Roberta Metsola as President

      Members of the European Parliament have re-elected Christian Democrat Roberta Metsola as their President. The 45-year-old politician from Malta received a sufficient majority in the first round of voting in Strasbourg for a further two and a half years in office.
      Public service. Number of asylum applications drops significantly - Fewer people with S status
      Public service

      Number of asylum applications drops significantly - Fewer people with S status

      The number of asylum applications fell by a fifth in June, compared to both the previous month and last year. The most important countries of origin were Afghanistan and Turkey. More people returned to Ukraine than were newly granted S protection status.
      Health. CSS boss: Weight loss injections will cost health insurers hundreds of millions
      Health

      CSS boss: Weight loss injections will cost health insurers hundreds of millions

      According to CSS boss Philomena Colatrella, the hype surrounding diabetes and weight loss injections is driving up healthcare costs massively. "The expenditure for all health insurers in Switzerland will amount to several hundred million francs next year."
      USA. Report: Musk wants to donate millions to Trump's election campaign
      USA

      Report: Musk wants to donate millions to Trump's election campaign

      According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, tech billionaire Elon Musk wants to donate millions to Donald Trump's election campaign. He plans to donate the money to the America PAC organization, which is supporting Trump's election campaign.

      Sports

        Azerbaijan dismantled. The Nati miss several top chances and still win 3:0 Azerbaijan dismantled. The Nati miss several top chances and still win 3:0
        Azerbaijan dismantled

        The Nati miss several top chances and still win 3:0

        The Swiss women conclude the European Championship qualifiers with a well-deserved 3:0 victory despite missing many chances. Promotion to League A of the Nations League was already assured before the match.
        Crazy scene at the traffic circle. Norwegian cycling star escapes with a scare at the Tour de France
        Crazy scene at the traffic circle

        Norwegian cycling star escapes with a scare at the Tour de France

        During the 16th stage of the Tour de France, Norwegian Johannes Kulset is lucky not to be the victim of a terrible accident.
        European Championship qualification women. Clear victory at the end for the women's national team
        European Championship qualification women

        Clear victory at the end for the women's national team

        The Swiss women's national team finishes the European Championship qualifiers with a clear 3:0 home win against Azerbaijan. Meriame Terchoun, Viola Calligaris and Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic scored the goals.
        No festival in Gstaad. Wawrinka, Stricker and Hüsler eliminated - Riedi the only Swiss still in the tournament
        No festival in Gstaad

        Wawrinka, Stricker and Hüsler eliminated - Riedi the only Swiss still in the tournament

        The Swiss Open in Gstaad is running out of Swiss players. Stan Wawrinka (ATP 105), Dominic Stricker (ATP 175) and Marc-Andrea Hüsler (ATP 226) all fail in the starting round. This makes Leandro Riedi the last local player in the tournament.

        Entertainment

          World championship in snail racing. This snail was crowned the winner World championship in snail racing. This snail was crowned the winner
          World championship in snail racing

          This snail was crowned the winner

          Slow and steady: the 2024 World Snail Racing Championships in Congham, Great Britain, were a complete success. Watch the video to find out which snail won.
          "Charmed" actress

          Shannen Doherty finalized divorce shortly before her cancer death

          One day before her death, US actress Shannen Doherty settled the legal dispute with her ex Kurt Iswarienko and signed the divorce papers. She waived her financial claims.
          Tiktoker travels around the world. Sam is robbed in Basel -
          Tiktoker travels around the world

          Sam is robbed in Basel - "in the safest country of my trip"

          Tiktoker Samuel Murray is traveling from Great Britain to Australia, with just his bike. During a stopover in Basel, the Briton is robbed by four thugs.
          Linda Fäh defends being a mom.
          Linda Fäh defends being a mom

          "You would never ask a man that question"

          Linda Fäh lets her fans in on the private life of the "Fähmily". In a round of questions on Instagram, a mommy criticism arises. Fäh is promptly defended by a user.

          More News

            Wedged in tunnel entrance. Bus almost vertical after accident - 25 seriously injured
            Wedged in tunnel entrance

            Bus almost vertical after accident - 25 seriously injured

            The accident could have turned out much worse: A coach has become wedged upright in a tunnel entrance. There are 25 seriously injured.
            Luxury. Swatch: Hayek family buys for more than 20 million after share slump
            Luxury

            Swatch: Hayek family buys for more than 20 million after share slump

            Share price losses hurt shareholders. However, they offer confident investors a good opportunity to get in or increase their holding. This is exactly what happened with the Swatch watch group, where the Hayek family bought in for over CHF 20 million.
            Retail trade. Deco chain Depot from Germany files for insolvency
            Retail trade

            Deco chain Depot from Germany files for insolvency

            The decoration retailer Depot can be found in many city centers - including Switzerland. Now the German company has filed for insolvency.
            Wolf. More than 500 volunteers help protect livestock from wolves
            Wolf

            More than 500 volunteers help protect livestock from wolves

            More than 500 trained volunteers helped to protect herds from wolves last year. They were deployed on 40 alps and farms in the cantons of Valais, Vaud, Graubünden, St. Gallen and Ticino.
            Topless ban for men too. Italian resort imposes tough bathing rules
            Topless ban for men too

            Italian resort imposes tough bathing rules

            An Italian coastal community near Genoa no longer wants to see half-naked bathers near the beach. Anyone who leaves the beach in swimwear is threatened with trouble from the local authorities.
            Russia. Putin opens new highway from Moscow to St. Petersburg
            Russia

            Putin opens new highway from Moscow to St. Petersburg

            After a long construction period, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most important projects has been completed: a new 670-kilometer freeway between Moscow and St. Petersburg.
            Germany. Anthony Hopkins: Speak clearly instead of whispering sexily
            Germany

            Anthony Hopkins: Speak clearly instead of whispering sexily

            Two-time Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins ("The Silence of the Lambs", "The Father") is still having a lot of fun in front of the camera at the age of 86. "I've been doing it for over 60 years now and I've learned not to make a big deal about it. I love it, they pay me money and they invite me to different countries," says the British Hollywood star with a mischievous smile in the dpa interview. When filming, he would keep things "very simple": Learn your lines so you're fully prepared. Then you can improvise better, says Hopkins.
            To hospital by helicopter. Bear attacks and injures tourist in northern Italy
            To hospital by helicopter

            Bear attacks and injures tourist in northern Italy

            A French tourist was surprised and attacked by a bear on Tuesday during a walk in the Italian province of Trentino, which is popular with hikers and tourists.
            Beer market. Global beer production declines - China remains in the lead
            Beer market

            Global beer production declines - China remains in the lead

            Less beer was produced worldwide last year - but hops thrived. This exacerbates the overproduction of the flavoring agent.

            blue Music

              Stream the Moon&Stars concert. Corinne Bailey Rae invites you on a captivating journey through musical styles
              Stream the Moon&Stars concert

              Corinne Bailey Rae invites you on a captivating journey through musical styles

              The music of two-time Grammy winner Corinne Bailey Rae is difficult to describe in words. One thing is certain: it sounds captivating. You can stream her concert at Moon&Stars here.
              A flying visit to Moon&Stars VIPs.
              A flying visit to Moon&Stars VIPs

              "We paid 1,500 francs per person"

              A VIP ticket gives you access to the most exclusive area at Moon&Stars in Locarno. Of course, this comes at a price. Watch the video to see how much guests spend and what they get for it.
              Including popcorn machine. This is what the hidden world under a festival stage looks like Including popcorn machine. This is what the hidden world under a festival stage looks like
              Including popcorn machine

              This is what the hidden world under a festival stage looks like

              Away from the spotlight, there is a small world of its own beneath the main stage at Moon&Stars. What goes on there usually remains hidden from the audience. blue Music brings light into the darkness.
              "Our second happiness is on the way"

              Laura Müller and Michael Wendler become parents again

              Great news from the Wendler family: pop singer Michael Wendler and his wife Laura Müller are looking forward to their second child together. They have now announced this on Instagram.
              German pop star spills the beans. Wincent Weiss: German pop star spills the beans. Wincent Weiss:
              German pop star spills the beans

              Wincent Weiss: "Switzerland has the most beautiful locations"

              Wincent Weiss is one of the biggest pop stars in the German-speaking world. In an interview with blue Music, he reveals what he thinks of Switzerland and why his team regularly has to suffer because of his love of cheese.