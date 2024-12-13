The autonomous delivery vehicle Mathilde is driving in front of the Federal Palace on a trial basis. From March, private individuals will be allowed to let the autopilot take the wheel on the highway. KEYSTONE

The Federal Council has adopted new regulations for automated driving. From March 2025, drivers on autopilot will be allowed to take their hands off the wheel. Automated parking is also to become legal.

The Federal Council will allow autonomous driving on freeways from March 1, 2025.

Drivers in vehicles with autopilot systems will be allowed to let go of the steering wheel, but must be ready to take control at any time.

Automatic parking is also to become legal in certain locations. Show more

More from the departmentThe Federal Council is opening up the freeways to automated driving. From March 1, 2025, people driving in a car with autopilot functions will be allowed to take their hands off the wheel on the highway. They also do not have to keep an eye on the traffic if their vehicle is equipped with such a system. However, they must be able to take back control at any time if their autopilot asks them to do so.

On December 13, 2024, the Federal Council adopted an ordinance regulating automated driving in Switzerland. This will come into force on March 1, 2025 and is intended to increase road safety and improve traffic flow.



The ordinance allows three main use cases for automated vehicles, as the Federal Roads Office Astra writes:

Firstly, drivers on highways can use a so-called highway pilot, which allows them to let go of the steering device as long as they are ready to take back control when needed.

The autonomous delivery van Mathilde is on the road in the city of Bern. The Federal Council's ordinance primarily concerns automated driving on freeways. KEYSTONE

Secondly, driverless vehicles may be used on officially approved routes, with approval being the responsibility of the cantons. These vehicles must be monitored by an operator who can intervene if necessary.

Thirdly, automated parking without the presence of a driver is permitted in certain parking garages and parking lots, with the cantons or municipalities determining the appropriate areas.

Autopilots require approval

Type approval is required for the registration of vehicles with automation systems, similar to other motor vehicles. Manufacturers must prove that safety and traffic flow are guaranteed while the system is in use. The cantons are responsible for approving these vehicles.

These new regulations not only open up new opportunities for the economy and transport service providers, but also ensure that traffic safety continues to be guaranteed. The Federal Council and the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) are working closely with the cantons to support the implementation of this ordinance.