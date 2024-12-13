They are among the most famous drum formations in the world and are also inspiring Switzerland with their art: YAMATO are back in Zurich - and blue News has therefore tried out the drums for itself.

Yannik Tschan

No time? blue News summarizes for you YAMATO - The Drummers of Japan are currently making a stop in Zurich.

The drumming group was founded in 1993 and has already toured 55 countries.

The largest drum weighs over 500 kilograms. Show more

The "Drummers of Japan" have been around for 31 years: it all started in 1993 when Masa Ogawa founded a drum group to have fun playing the instrument together.

Today, he can't explain the success himself: The group has now had over 5000 performances in 55 countries.

In addition to a good sense of rhythm, physical strength is also part of the show. To this end, the group starts the day with a ten-kilometre run - regardless of whether performances were or are on the program the evening before or the same day. Mental training is also very important, blue News learns.

The 500 kilogram drum always in their luggage

The group needs 40 taiko drums for the show. They come in different versions and vary in size, shape and sound.

The highlight is "Odaiko", a drum weighing over 500 kilograms and with a diameter of two meters. It was made from a tree that is over 400 years old.

YAMATO is currently performing at Theater 11 in Zurich before continuing on their European tour. In April 2025, the group will be on the road again with a new program and will stop in Basel.

More videos on the topic