Following her comeback to alpine skiing, Lindsey Vonn will be making her first appearance in the World Cup. The 40-year-old will be competing as a forerunner in Beaver Creek this weekend.

This was confirmed by a spokeswoman for Vonn. It was last reported that the 2010 Olympic champion was planning to compete in the World Cup races in St. Moritz a week after the speed events in Colorado.

Vonn, who has been plagued by numerous injuries throughout her career, now skis with an artificial knee joint. Before her retirement in February 2019, the speed dominator had won 82 World Cup races, among others.

Last weekend, Vonn finished 24th and 19th in the super-G races in Copper Mountain on her return from retirement, having previously finished 24th and 27th in the downhill races. The races in the US state of Colorado were officially FIS events and therefore below World Cup level. However, there were numerous top athletes at the start.

