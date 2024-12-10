  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

World Cup comeback approaching Lindsey Vonn is at the start in Beaver Creek as a forerunner

SDA

10.12.2024 - 17:44

Lindsey Vonn is returning to the World Cup. The 40-year-old will be competing in Beaver Creek as a forerunner
Lindsey Vonn is returning to the World Cup. The 40-year-old will be competing in Beaver Creek as a forerunner
Keystone

Following her comeback to alpine skiing, Lindsey Vonn will be making her first appearance in the World Cup. The 40-year-old will be competing as a forerunner in Beaver Creek this weekend.

10.12.2024, 17:44

10.12.2024, 17:51

This was confirmed by a spokeswoman for Vonn. It was last reported that the 2010 Olympic champion was planning to compete in the World Cup races in St. Moritz a week after the speed events in Colorado.

Vonn, who has been plagued by numerous injuries throughout her career, now skis with an artificial knee joint. Before her retirement in February 2019, the speed dominator had won 82 World Cup races, among others.

Last weekend, Vonn finished 24th and 19th in the super-G races in Copper Mountain on her return from retirement, having previously finished 24th and 27th in the downhill races. The races in the US state of Colorado were officially FIS events and therefore below World Cup level. However, there were numerous top athletes at the start.

You might also be interested in

SDA

More from the department

Russi explains Odermatt's retirement.

Russi explains Odermatt's retirement"He wanted to overtake himself and forgot to be himself"

"This claim is false"Riders angry with the FIS - now the federation explains its view on the 400 million offer

Two superstars on the verge of a comeback. Vonn with a challenge - Goggia:

Two superstars on the verge of a comebackVonn with a challenge - Goggia: "I'm worried"