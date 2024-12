At blue Sport, Justin Murisier tells us that he is the fun guy at Swiss Ski and which idol he has met. The Valais native also reveals his briefs secret.

Sandro Zappella

Justin Murisier wins his first World Cup at the age of 32. The Valais native is unbeatable in the downhill in Beaver Creek on 6 December 2024. blue Sport met the Swiss ski all-rounder before the start of the season. In the portrait, Murisier also reveals an underwear secret. He got the tip from Didier Défago ...

