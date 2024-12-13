A picture from times gone by: Steven Zuber chasing goals for his youth club GC. KEYSTONE

Steven Zuber made his professional debut with Grasshoppers and posted a declaration of love to the club on Instagram in 2019. After moving to FC Zurich, he deleted the post.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Steven Zuber moves to FC Zurich.

Some Grasshoppers supporters are furious about the move, especially as Zuber had professed his love for the club in May 2019.

He has since deleted a post in which he wrote, among other things, "Once a hopper, always a hopper". Show more

Steven Zuber returns to the Super League. The winger once matured into a professional at Grasshoppers. As a 16-year-old, he made his debut in the first team of his youth club under Hanspeter Latour. In 2013, he began his adventure abroad with a move to ZSKA Moscow.

This adventure is now coming to an end. Zuber was only on the bench at his last employer AEK Athens, but he should get playing time again in Switzerland. As a GC boy, he is moving to FC Zurich.

Criticism from GC supporters

"Once a hopper, always a hopper!", Zuber wrote in May 2019 after the record champions were relegated. Zuber now seems to be distancing himself from this statement. He deleted this post and others after the transfer was announced, writes "watson".

Zuber shared a picture of himself in an FCZ shirt on social media - reason enough for GC supporters to express their displeasure and lash out at him for his comments. Comments such as "Shame on you" or "You owe everything to the club and you sign for a club that denies it the right to exist?" are very popular and are liked around 200 times.

Zuber: "I see great potential at FCZ"

Zuber played 146 competitive matches for GC, scoring 33 goals. In 2013, he won the Cup with the Hoppers, the club's last title to date. GC is currently reeling in the basement of the league table, while his new employer is in the upper reaches of the league table and is aiming higher than staying in the league.

"I see great potential at FCZ and am sure that we will be successful together," says Zuber about his move. The FC Zurich project has convinced him, despite many offers from abroad.

