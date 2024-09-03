There are a few things to bear in mind when cleaning the oven. (archive picture) IMAGO/Bihlmayerfotografie

There are a few things to bear in mind when cleaning the oven. Because these mistakes can be potentially fatal.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Avoid these nine mistakes when cleaning the oven. Show more

Proper care and cleaning of your oven can extend its lifespan and ensure that your dishes always turn out as well as possible.

blue News knows nine common mistakes you should avoid when cleaning your oven:

Not cleaning regularly

Many people wait too long to clean their oven, which leads to heavily baked-on food residues and odors. It's easier and more efficient to clean the oven regularly rather than waiting until dirt has built up.

Regular wiping after each use can already help to prevent the build-up of grease and food residues. For a more thorough clean, the oven should be deep cleaned at least every three months.

Using the self-cleaning function too often

Although the self-cleaning function is convenient, its frequent use can damage the oven. The extremely high temperatures can stress electronic elements and shorten the life of the oven.

Instead, use this function sparingly and clean the oven manually between self-cleans to minimize deposits. Manual cleaning is often gentler and can reduce the need for frequent self-cleans.

Using the wrong cleaning products

Using chemicals that are too aggressive can damage the surfaces in and around the oven. Natural cleaners such as a mixture of baking soda and vinegar are often safer and just as effective.

This mixture can be applied to the inside surfaces of the oven and left to work overnight. The next day, the dirt can usually be easily removed. It is also important not to use abrasive sponges that could cause scratches.

Do not clean all oven parts

It is important to clean all removable parts such as grates and temperature sensors. These parts can be soaked in warm soapy water and then wiped clean.

Cleaning the grates and other removable parts outside the oven will prevent the build-up of grease and other residues that could pose a fire hazard.

Forgetting the oven door

The entire oven should be cleaned well on a regular basis. imago images/ingimage

The oven door is often overlooked, but grease and food residues can also accumulate here. A mixture of baking soda and water made into a paste, applied to the inside of the door and wiped off after a few hours can work wonders.

The door seals should also be checked and cleaned to ensure that they close completely and do not allow heat to escape.

Do not wipe away chemical residues

After every cleaning, it is important to thoroughly remove all cleaning agent residues. Residual chemicals can not only cause unpleasant odors during the next preheating, but can also release potentially toxic fumes.

Thoroughly wiping with clean water and drying with a soft cloth can ensure that no residue remains.

Overlooking exhaust vents

The oven's exhaust vents should be checked and cleaned regularly for accumulations of dust and dirt. Clogged exhaust vents can affect the efficiency of the oven and even pose a fire hazard.

A vacuum cleaner with a brush attachment can effectively help to clean these hard-to-reach areas.

Insufficient ventilation during cleaning

When using chemical cleaners, you should always ensure good ventilation to avoid vapor inhalation. Open windows and doors or use a fan to provide fresh air.

The use of gloves and goggles can provide additional protection, especially when using stronger chemicals.

Do not clean the under and back areas

Finally, it's important to clean the area under and behind the oven as this can also collect dust and dirt. This can affect air circulation and reduce the efficiency of the oven.