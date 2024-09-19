Has German entertainer Stefan Raab made a successful comeback with his new quiz show on RTL+? Raab Entertainment / RTL / Julia Feldhagen

After nine years of TV retirement, entertainer Stefan Raab dares to make a comeback with his quiz show on RTL+. The reactions on social media to the relaunch are more mixed than ever.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the boxing match against Regina Halmich, entertainer Stefan Raab is venturing out on his own again - after nine years as a TV pensioner.

His new TV quiz show "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million bei Stefan Raab" premiered on RTL+ on Wednesday, September 18.

Reactions to the premiere of "DGHNDMBSR" have been mixed online. Show more

With his brand new quiz and competition show "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million bei Stefan Raab", or #DGHNDMBSR for short, the entertainment titan is ending his TV abstinence and will now be providing spectacular TV moments every week on RTL+: this is how the private broadcaster announced Stefan Raab's comeback.

Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million bei Stefan Raab" (#DGHNDMBSR) is a mix of late night comedy, entertainment and a brand new quiz and competition show, presented and produced by Stefan Raab himself.

And what is the verdict after the premiere on social media? Is Stefan Raab the new TV messiah or just an entertainment pensioner playing at being funny? Top or flop? The opinions the day after are mixed.

Pro camp: "Raab is back in town and he's still got it!"

X-user Milan is full of praise: "How great was that just now? Stefan Raab is back in town and he's still got it! I felt so incredibly entertained during the first edition of DGHNDMBSR. The man simply knows how to entertain. See you next week, Stefan."

Wie großartig war das denn bitte gerade?! Stefan Raab is back in town und er hat's einfach noch drauf! 💪🏼 Ich habe mich so unfassbar unterhalten gefühlt, bei der ersten Ausgabe von #DGHNDM! Dieser Mann weiß einfach wie Unterhaltung geht. 😍 Bis nächste Woche Stefan! 👋🏼 #DGHNDMBSR pic.twitter.com/JGKZ3n0CZZ — Milan (@MilanUnravel) September 18, 2024

"Pufpaff must have gotten on Stefan Raab's nerves so much that he really wanted to do TV Total himself again. Too cool. Thank you Puffpaff," writes another X user.

Der Pufpaff muss Stefan Raab so auf den Sack gegangen sein, dass er TV Total unbedingt wieder selbst machen wollte. Zu geil.



Danke Pufpaff. #Raab #DGHNDM pic.twitter.com/bEWyGpVv7V — Murtaza Akbar (@Akbar_offiziell) September 18, 2024

Max Schlosser writes on X: "I feel 10 years younger. Off to free TV with it!"

Ich fühle mich 10 Jahre jünger. ♥

Ab ins Free TV damit!#Raab #DGHNDM pic.twitter.com/ta0cSfuKqK — Max Schlosser (@schloool) September 18, 2024

Cons: "Old jokes and a hint of show-technical residual waste landfill"

User Chris Ernst wrote several tweets at once, saying he didn't think Raab's comeback was a success: "Old jokes and a hint of show-technical residual waste landfill," he wrote.

Alte Witze und ein Hauch von showtechnischer Restmüll-Deponie,.. Raab trifft genau den Humor seiner alternden Fanbase #DghndM #DghndMbSR #Raab pic.twitter.com/qsM0Fa7eca — Chris Ernst | Redaktion HABITAT Deutschland (@MontefuegoLZ) September 18, 2024

Then he took another swipe and commented on X: "Screw loose - the game against Raab couldn't end more aptly. RTL has bought in an entertainment dinosaur to celebrate senior citizens' entertainment and a children's birthday party."

#SchraubeLocker - treffender könnte das Spiel nicht gegen Raab ausgehen. RTL hat sich einen Unterhaltungs-Dinosaurier eingekauft, um Senioren-Unterhaltung und Kindergeburtstag zu zelebrieren #DghndM #DghndMbSR #Raab pic.twitter.com/RUZq6P7g16 — Chris Ernst | Redaktion HABITAT Deutschland (@MontefuegoLZ) September 18, 2024

"Raab comeback biggest disappointment 2024 crazy how unpleasant it all is," says Hannes.

Raab-Comeback größte Enttäuschung 2024 crazy wie unangenehm dass alles ist #dghndm #raab — Hannes (@was1hannes) September 18, 2024

