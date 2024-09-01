German reality star Daniela Katzenberger has been living on the island of Mallorca since 2016. She is the mother of a nine-year-old daughter. Picture: imago images/Revierfoto

Daniela Katzenberger does not want to become a mother a second time. The reality star therefore decided to undergo sterilization. "I have a wonderful daughter and she is the most important thing to me," says Katzenberger

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Daniela Katzenberger and her husband, singer Lucas Cordalis, became parents to a daughter nine years ago.

Now the German reality star reveals in an interview that family planning was definitely completed two years ago.

"I had a vasectomy," says Katzenberger, who will turn 38 next October. Show more

"I had a vasectomy," reveals German reality star Daniela Katzenberger in an interview with the magazine "Neue Post".

More offspring is out of the question for her: the 37-year-old says it was not a decision she made overnight.

Her family planning was completed with the birth of her daughter Sophia (9). "A second child? That's definitely over for me."

Daughter Sophia is the most important thing for Daniela Katzenberger

According to Daniela Katzenberger, she and her husband Lucas Cordalis made a conscious decision not to have a larger family.

To ensure that she would not become a mother again, she opted for the medical procedure two years ago.

"I have a wonderful daughter and Sophia is the most important thing for me," says Katzenberger in the magazine "Neue Post".

She continued: "I always said that I was looking forward to the menopause. But at some point I asked myself why I should actually wait for it."

Katzenberger had a shock situation at the gynecologist

Daniela Katzenberger, who has lived on the island of Mallorca since 2016, then explains that she made the decision largely for medical reasons.

"I had a shock situation at the gynecologist when he discovered cysts in my breast," says Katzenberger. Such adhesions are often the result of the pill. "After that, I no longer had a good feeling and was also afraid that the cysts could develop into something."

Her husband Lucas had mixed feelings about her decision not to have more children.

"He didn't exactly jump for joy, but there was nothing he could do. After all, it's my body and I've done my bit." Ultimately, however, he supported her in her decision, according to Katzenberger.

Daniela Katzenberger: "I want to be in 'Playboy' at 40"

Daniels Katzenberger will be 38 years old next October. She recently announced in an interview that she would like to have a shoot with the erotic magazine "Playboy" for her 40th birthday.

"So far I've always turned them down, but at 40 I'm taking my clothes off," said Katzenberger. "Firstly, because 40 is a bad age for women. That's when many are on the verge of menopause and believe that everything will be horror."

And secondly: "Because my career started when I really wanted to be in 'Playboy' and wasn't successful. But since I've been successful, the German 'Playboy' has been asking me for 15 years now - continuously. At 40, I say: yes!"

The German TV channel Vox once built Daniela Katzenberger up into a TV star. In 2015, the reality star then switched to RTL2 with her reality formats. With the new season, she is now returning to her former home channel.

New episodes of the reality soap "Daniela Katzenberger" can be seen on Vox from September 6.

More videos from the department