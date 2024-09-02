Obi Ndefo was part of the cast of "Dawson's Creek" from 1998 to 2003. The WB

The actor and yoga teacher Obi Ndefo has died at the age of 51. The cause is not known. His death follows seven years after a car accident in which he lost both legs.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actor Obi Ndefo, of "Dawson's Creek" and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" fame, has died, his sister announced in a Facebook post.

The cause of death is not yet publicly known, but Ndefo had lost both legs in a car accident in 2017.

Thanks to a fundraising campaign, he was able to afford prosthetic legs in 2020 and adapt his home for the disabled. Show more

In a Facebook post, Nkem Ndefo announced that her little brother Obi had died. The actor was part of the main cast of the hit series "Dawson's Creek" and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Obi Ndefo's sister wrote: "My heart is broken. I lost my little brother, but he is finally at peace." This is next to a photo showing the siblings smiling.

Nothing is yet known about the cause of death of the actor and yoga coach.

Both legs amputated after accident

Obi Ndefo lost both legs in a car accident in 2017. It happened while he was shopping in a store - an SUV lost control on the road and crashed into the actor.

He then had to have his legs amputated, as they were both almost completely severed from his body as a result of the accident.

As "People" writes, Ndefo said after the accident: "How would you deal with it? What do I have left? It's terrible what happened to me. I can't add to this feeling by thinking bad thoughts." There was no other choice for him but to carry on living his life - without his legs.

In 2020, he was able to afford his prosthetic legs thanks to donations of 200,000 dollars on GoFundMe - and had his home converted to make it accessible for him.

