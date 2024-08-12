Oscar-winning Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón receives the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Locarno Film Festival. In an interview with blue News, he talks about how Switzerland has influenced him.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mexican star director Alfonso Cuaron receives the Lifetime Achievement Award for his life's work in Locarno.

He is known for Oscar-winning films such as "Gravity" (2013) and "Roma" (2018)

In an interview with blue News, he reveals which Swiss film influenced him and talks about his latest series project with Cate Blanchett. Show more

Whether it's a visually spectacular sci-fi drama like "Gravity", an autobiographical black-and-white drama like "Roma" or a fantasy film from the "Harry Potter" series: Alfonso Cuarón is a jack of all trades! The successful Mexican director moves in the most diverse genres and is able to inspire everywhere.

In a panel discussion held as part of the Locarno Film Festival, Cuarón provides an insight into his career as a filmmaker and reveals that his path was anything but easy. He became a father at the age of 20 and was regularly in debt during his first film projects. Great works such as "Great Expectations", "Y tu mamá también" and "Children of Men" brought him great recognition as a director, but did not achieve the financial success he had hoped for. The latter even flopped at the box office.

It was not until the huge success of "Gravity" that he was able to secure his financial future. He even calls it the movie that saved his life. The spectacular sci-fi drama won a whopping seven Oscars, including in the "Best Director" category. His last film "Roma", a semi-autobiographical black-and-white drama, also won an Oscar in the "Best Foreign Language Film" category. Six years have passed since then and his latest work is finally celebrating its premiere this fall.

In an interview with blue News on the Red Carpet in Locarno, Alfonso Cuarón talks about his new TV series "Disclaimer" with Cate Blanchett. He also reveals what the Locarno Film Festival means to him and which Swiss film has influenced him to this day.

