"Our summer girl is here" Alvaro Soler and Melanie Kroll are happy about their offspring

dpa

19.7.2024 - 23:09

Happy about their first baby: Alvaro Soler and Melanie Kroll
dpa

They were still rooting for different teams at the European Football Championships, but now they are happily united: singer Alvaro Soler and model Melanie Kroll have become parents - to a summer girl.

19.7.2024 - 23:09

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Singer Alvaro Soler and German model Melanie Kroll have become parents to a baby girl.
  • Both posted a photo on Instagram showing a sunflower and one of the little girl's arms.
  • The celebrity couple got married last summer and announced the baby news on social media in March.
Show more

Spanish-born singer Alvaro Soler (33, "Te Imaginaba") and German model Melanie Kroll have become parents to a baby girl. Both posted a photo on Instagram showing a sunflower and one of the little girl's arms. They wrote in English: "Our summer girl is here, let the journey begin".

The celebrity couple got married last summer and announced the baby news on social media in March. Four weeks ago, Soler told dpa that everything was ready for the birth in his hometown of Barcelona. "The hospital bag is ready, we've done a weekly preparation course and I've read two books". He wants to take a career break in the coming weeks to be there for his wife.

Congratulations for the offspring come from Soler's colleague Nico Santos, among others: "I wish you three all the best," the musician wrote on Instagram.

dpa

