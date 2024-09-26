It is a hard blow for the family of actor and TV star Eduardo Xol. The "Extreme Makeover" actor died on September 20 at the age of 58, according to the American media. The US portal "tmz.com" reported first.
Eduardo Xol died in a brutal knife attack. The attack took place on September 10 and Xol himself called the police for help.
The TV star was then taken to the emergency room with several stab wounds. A police spokesperson confirmed the incident to the US portal "People.com".
Family is deeply shocked: "He touched with his kindness"
American media write that Xol died on Friday, September 20, in Riverside County - near Los Angeles.