The team of the TV show "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" at the 2005 Emmy Awards: Michael Moloney, Ed Sanders, Daniel Kucan, Eduardo Xol, Constance Ramos, Ty Pennington, Paul DiMeo, Paige Hemmis, Tanya McQueen, and Preston Sharp (from left to right). Keystone

The American actor and TV actor Eduardo Xol has died at the age of 58. Xol was murdered in a knife attack near Los Angeles.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The American actor and TV actor Eduardo Xol, known for the ABC show "Extreme Makeover", has died at the age of 58.

Xol died on September 20 in Riverside County, near Los Angeles, American media now report.

The entertainer was murdered. The family is now asking for donations for a charity. Show more

It is a hard blow for the family of actor and TV star Eduardo Xol. The "Extreme Makeover" actor died on September 20 at the age of 58, according to the American media. The US portal "tmz.com" reported first.

Eduardo Xol died in a brutal knife attack. The attack took place on September 10 and Xol himself called the police for help.

The TV star was then taken to the emergency room with several stab wounds. A police spokesperson confirmed the incident to the US portal "People.com".

Family is deeply shocked: "He touched with his kindness"

American media write that Xol died on Friday, September 20, in Riverside County - near Los Angeles.

Xol's family told Tmz.com about the tragic loss: "We are heartbroken over the sad loss of our beloved Eduardo Xol. As his family, we know that his kindness touched the lives of so many."

The family wishes no floral arrangements, but donations to the Lupus Foundation of America, which supported Xol throughout his life.

