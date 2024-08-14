Anyone who swims in the sea can hardly avoid them: jellyfish. And if you're unlucky, you'll take home a painful experience from your vacation. Here's an overview so you're prepared for the next time.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jellyfish plagues occur on European beaches almost every year.

The good news is that most jellyfish in the Mediterranean and Atlantic are harmless to humans.

But there are exceptions. Watch the video to find out which jellyfish species can be dangerous to you. Show more

You're drifting unsuspectingly backwards in the shallow beach area, suddenly feel a gentle touch underwater and, ouch, your leg suddenly stings.

Clearly a jellyfish has caught you.

This has probably already happened to you in one way or another. The good news is that in most cases, such encounters have a mild outcome.

Which jellyfish are dangerous in Europe?

The more or less intense reddening of the skin can usually be treated well with an appropriate ointment and is often barely visible after a few minutes.

But who exactly do I have to thank for the painful incident?

Watch the video to find out which jellyfish can and cannot be dangerous on European beaches.