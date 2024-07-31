During a visit to the city of Leverkusen, Annalena Baerbock swapped her dress for leggings - after which the German Foreign Minister took to the skies. She performs several somersaults on a trampoline.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock used a trip to the city of Leverkusen to draw attention to her athleticism.

Encouraged by Markus Rehm, a well-known German para long jumper, the 43-year-old politician completed a few jumps on a trampoline.

Later, the Green Party politician performed several forward and backward somersaults to the surprise of those present. Show more

The members of the German government are currently on a tour of their home country - the aim is to seek direct contact with citizens far away from the everyday political life of Berlin.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock used her trip to the city of Leverkusen in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia to meet with several disabled athletes and the managers of a prosthesis manufacturer.

However, the Green Party politician didn't just shake hands and talk, she also took part in sporting activities.

Annalena Baerbock: "May I do ... a somersault?"

Encouraged by Markus Rehm, a well-known German para long jumper, the 43-year-old completed a few jumps on a trampoline.

"Can I do ... a somersault?" asked Baerbock. Then, to the surprise of those present, she performed several forward and backward somersaults after a few trial jumps.

The politician then received a lot of applause for her athletic performance. "It was fun," she commented afterwards.

You have to know that: Annalena Baerbock has a sporting past as a trampoline gymnast at competitive level. She competed in German championships until she suffered a comminuted fracture before a competition.

More videos from the department