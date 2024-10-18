It takes Micha four hours to become drag queen Ares. With Billie Eilish's song "When The Party's Over", the 19-year-old from Wetzikon ZH has not chosen an easy song. But she still makes it through to the final. Picture: Joyn / Claudius Pfug

Swiss drag queen Ares (19) sang her way into the hearts of the coaches and the audience alike on the TV show "The Voice of Germany". Is a big music career waiting for her now?

Drag queen Ares wowed the coaches and the audience alike on ProSieben's TV show " The Voice of Germany" last Thursday evening.

Behind Ares is 19-year-old Micha from Wetzikon ZH.

For the young Swiss boy, taking part in "The Voice" is the fulfillment of a big childhood dream.

"At just 19 years of age, Ares from Switzerland has established herself as a prominent figure in the world of drag," wrote the Queen's Office ("Drag Queens and Talent Agency") in the run-up to the TV show "The Voice of Germany".

Yesterday, Thursday evening, Ares showed what this means during the blind auditions of "The Voice of Germany":

The drag queen's performance was simply sensational, her voice incredibly soulful - with the result that all four coaches, from Yvonne Catterfeld to Mark Forster and Kamrad to Samu Haber ("Sunrise Avenue"), pressed the red buzzer button.

Micha was bullied in his school days

Behind the drag queen Ares is 19-year-old Micha from Wetzikon ZH. An introverted young man who was bullied as a gay boy at school.

The name Ares is inspired by Micha's star sign Aries, which means Aries in English. Ares has kept the pronunciation but changed the spelling slightly.

For the young man from the Zurich Oberland, taking part in "The Voice" was a big childhood dream come true.

Ares' family storms onto the stage

And then, yesterday Thursday evening, the time had finally come: Ares made his appearance on "The Voice of Germany" with the Billie Eilish song "When the Party's Over".

As soon as Ares started singing, the audience clapped for the first time and after less than 30 seconds Samu Haber was the first coach to press the red buzzer, while Ares' family in the backstage area freaked out.

The three other coaches then also pressed the red buzzer before giving the young Swiss artist a standing ovation at the end of the performance.

Afterwards, there was no stopping Ares' family: his mother, brother and best friends stormed the stage in the TV studio.

"Crass depth" and "totally crazy"

He had always dreamed of taking part in "The Voice", said Ares. But it just hadn't worked out so far. But now, the drag queen continued, it was time to "show the world my skills".

We introduce you to the new four-member jury for the 14th season of "The Voice of Germany" here. All coaches at a glance: Mark Forster, Yvonne Catterfeld, Kamrad and Samu Haber ("Sunrise Avenue"). Picture: ProSieben/Sat.1/Claudius Pflug

Coach Mark Forster was impressed by the "blatant depth" of the performance, Yvonne Catterfeld by the passion in her voice.

Samu Haber found Ares' soulful performance "totally crazy", while Kamrad "felt embraced" by the Swiss drag queen's voice.

But that wasn't the end of Ares' performance: the drag queen then showed that she is not only great vocally, but can also do acrobatics with a jump into the splits. "I've been vaulting for seven years," Ares revealed afterwards.

Ares: "Samu, I'm sorry, but I'm going to Kamrad"

Drag queen Ares then had to decide on a coach. After a brief pause to think ("I have to go with my gut"), the 19-year-old said:

"Samu, I'm sorry, but I'm going to Kamrad."

A decision that Kamrad acknowledged with a cry of joy, while Ares shed a tear on stage and said: "I'm very proud to have made it."

The upcoming finals of "The Voice of Germany" will soon decide how far drag queen Ares will go on ProSieben's music casting show.

And whether the 19-year-old from Wetzikon ZH will be as successful as Luca Hänni and Beatrice Egli, who also enjoyed success in a German casting show at the start of their music careers.

