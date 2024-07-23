Some give it, others don't: tipping is voluntary. Sonja Marzoner/dpa/dpa-tmn

For many guests, tipping is part of good manners. In your own country, you know roughly how much is appropriate - but what about abroad? blue News provides an overview for your next vacation.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tipping is voluntary, but expected in many places.

While tipping is still frowned upon in many places in China, tips are a must in the USA.

The overview reveals which percentages are customary where. Show more

It is a voluntary gesture, but in the eyes of many guests it is still a must if the service was good: Tipping in restaurants, cafés, bars, at the hotel, during a cab ride or after a tour not only adds points to your karma account, but is also expected in some countries.

How much is appropriate where can quickly lead to confusion. While in some countries the tip is already included in the bill, in other places it is simply left on the table.

Especially during the vacation season, Swiss people often travel abroad, where the question then arises in the restaurant or café: What tip is appropriate?

In Switzerland, service has been included in the price since 1974, so tipping is not compulsory here. As a general rule in Europe, you are unlikely to go far wrong with a tip of around ten percent of the bill.

However, tipping practices vary from country to country. The following list provides an overview.

Italy

In our neighboring country and popular vacation destination, Italy, the rules on tipping are unclear. The word " Coperto" is often listed on the menu or on the bill - a flat rate that includes setting the table and bread. Many travel guides therefore write that the tip is already covered. However, this money goes to the owner and not to the staff.

Tipping in Italy is therefore voluntary, but appreciated. If you want to reward good service, it is best to leave five to ten percent on the table.

Note: Tipping with a card is not possible in many places in Italy. So it pays to be prepared and have some cash with you!

France

The same principle applies in France: the tip is not included directly when paying, but is left on the table afterwards. For small amounts, such as a coffee, you usually just round up. In many places, a tip is already part of the bill, but five to ten percent of the bill is still considered good manners if the service has been good.

Germany

In Germany, too, tipping is up to the guest. However, as in many other countries, service staff are happy to receive a small bonus. Five to ten percent of the bill is customary.

Austria

In Austria, the term "Schmattes" refers to a tip. And this is preferably seen in the form of cash. Tips are given freely, but are welcome - in the amount of five to ten percent.

Spain and Portugal

If you pay by card in a restaurant in Spain, you will quickly realize that in many places only the exact amount of the bill can be debited. That's why it's a good idea to have coins in your pocket in this popular southern European vacation destination.

Although tipping is unusual in many places in Spain and Portugal, it has become customary due to the large number of tourists each year.

Tipping five to 15 percent is usually the right thing to do. However, you should not leave two or five cent pieces on the table, as this is usually considered impolite.

Greece

Many Swiss people go on vacation to the Greek islands every year. Sometimes they stop off at family-run tavernas, other times at fancy restaurants. But throughout the country, no matter where you go, you simply tip as much as you like. The Greeks themselves tend to be stingy, but tourists are more generous. In tavernas, the amount is usually simply rounded up, otherwise ten percent is reasonable.

Croatia

Tipping used to be considered unusual in Croatia, but it is now definitely welcome in popular tourist destinations. Locals still tend to be more cautious about tipping, but as a traveler you can make yourself popular in restaurants with five to ten percent.

Since the introduction of the euro, everything has become more expensive - which also has an impact on tipping habits.

Scandinavia

Whether in Norway, Denmark or Finland - in these countries, service in restaurants and hotels is usually included in the bill. In many places in Sweden, there are no waiters at all, as self-service is often used. The question of tipping is therefore not clearly regulated. Sometimes there is a glass for tips, but it is usually empty as hardly anyone in Sweden carries cash.

In most cases, the amount is simply rounded up, a tip of ten percent is polite and you should always thank the service staff in any Scandinavian country.

Great Britain

It is worth taking a close look at the bill when you are traveling in England. This is because a so-called "service charge" of up to 20 percent is often listed there. The exact amount is decided by the company itself.

If no "service charge" is included, you can decide for yourself how much you want to give. The card reader will automatically suggest ten, 15 or 20 percent. A drink in a pub is usually paid for in cash, so tipping is unusual.

Turkey

If you don't tip in Turkey, you are usually punished with scowls. Ten percent is usually given, but it can be more. Sometimes the service charge of ten percent is charged directly by the restaurant. Service charges are also often included in hotel bills.

Egypt

Every third person in Egypt lives below the poverty line. It is therefore not surprising that the inhabitants of the North African country are dependent on earning extra money. It is therefore not uncommon for someone to pay for parking even though they are not employed to do so. If you have cash with you, you should make a little extra. A maximum of ten percent is customary in restaurants, and the service charge is often included on the bill.

USA

No other country has such a pronounced tipping culture as the United States. Every man and woman there really does get a tip. This is because employees in restaurants and bars are paid starvation wages and are therefore dependent on tips.

When looking at the suggestions for tips, however, some tourists' hair stands on end: 15, 20 or 25 percent are often listed. These amounts are appropriate, even if a service charge is already included in the bill.

In addition, VAT is added to the bill at the end. The final price in the USA is therefore significantly higher than indicated on the menu.

Thailand

In Asia, tipping was considered unusual for a long time. In China in particular, tipping is still considered offensive in some places. However, in tourist areas, people are increasingly happy to receive a small tip for service. In Thailand in particular, the tip culture has now arrived in full force and the many tourists have brought it with them.

Tipping is not expected at street food stalls, but a "service charge" is usually already included in the bill at fancy restaurants. An additional tip is not mandatory, but it is allowed. If it is not automatically calculated, ten percent is appropriate.

In more rural regions, staff may also chase after travelers if they leave money on the table.

More videos from the department