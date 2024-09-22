Abba star Björn marries for the third time Christina Sas is his "third great love", musician Björn Ulvaeus once said. (archive picture) Image: dpa In February 2022, the Abba star announced the end of his decades-long marriage to his wife Lena Kallersjö. (archive image) Image: dpa Abba star Björn marries for the third time Christina Sas is his "third great love", musician Björn Ulvaeus once said. (archive picture) Image: dpa In February 2022, the Abba star announced the end of his decades-long marriage to his wife Lena Kallersjö. (archive image) Image: dpa

Björn Ulvaeus spoke of love at first sight soon after starting his relationship with Christina Sas. Now she is his third wife.

dpa dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Björn Ulvaeus has said "I do" to his girlfriend Christina Sas in Copenhagen.

It is the Abba star's third marriage.

In an interview on Swedish television, Björn called his Christina his "third great love". Show more

Abba star Björn Ulvaeus has married his girlfriend Christina Sas in Copenhagen. It is the 79-year-old's third marriage.

In his own words, the musician fell head over heels in love with his new wife, whom he met in Germany. She is his "third great love", Ulvaeus once said on Swedish television.

Wedding took place in a small circle in Copenhagen

"Today, September 21, 2024, Björn Ulvaeus married Christina Sas from Herning in Denmark," reads an entry on the star's official Instagram page.

It continues: "They met in Nuremberg in 2021 on the occasion of the release of Abba's last album 'Voyage' and started dating in the spring of 2022. The wedding took place in Copenhagen in the presence of close friends and family."

Ulvaeus first appeared with Sas by his side in the summer of 2022. Most recently, the couple attended the tennis tournament in Wimbledon, among other events.

The musician was married to his band colleague Agnetha Fältskog (74) in the 1970s, with whom he has two children. After separating, he remarried at the beginning of the 80s. His marriage to Lena Kallersjö (75) lasted around 40 years. Ulvaeus also has two children with her.

More videos from the department

dpa