Want to soak up some sun and cool off your feet? That's probably what this bear thought when he treated himself to a trip to Lake Tahoe. See how the other beach guests reacted in the video.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you A black bear was spotted on a popular beach at California's freshwater Lake Tahoe.

The fluffy animal strolled leisurely past pedalos and jet skis and was not even disturbed by the bathers.

As black bears quickly lose their fear of humans, it is advisable to keep a safe distance, avoid eye contact and do not run away. Show more

