Want to soak up some sun and cool off your feet? That's probably what this bear thought when he treated himself to a trip to Lake Tahoe. See how the other beach guests reacted in the video.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- A black bear was spotted on a popular beach at California's freshwater Lake Tahoe.
- The fluffy animal strolled leisurely past pedalos and jet skis and was not even disturbed by the bathers.
- As black bears quickly lose their fear of humans, it is advisable to keep a safe distance, avoid eye contact and do not run away.
More on the topic