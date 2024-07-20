"Maxxxine": Blood is spilled for this porn star's dream As Maxine's (Mia Goth) agent, Teddy Knight (Giancarlo Esposito) makes sure that nothing happens to his protégé - by any means necessary. Image: A24 Maxine goes to her audition in Hollywood with the attitude that she is already a star. Image: A24 She is closely scrutinized by Elizabeth Bender (Elizabeth Debicki), a strict director. Image: A24 Private detective John Labat (Kevin Bacon) gets his comeuppance. He is supposed to shadow Maxine on behalf of a shady man. Image: A24 Tabby Martin (singer Halsey) is just one of Maxine's friends who earn their money with sex work. Image: A24 With "Maxxxine", director and screenwriter Ti West concludes his trilogy after "X" and "Pearl". Image: IMAGO/Bestimage "Maxxxine": Blood is spilled for this porn star's dream As Maxine's (Mia Goth) agent, Teddy Knight (Giancarlo Esposito) makes sure that nothing happens to his protégé - by any means necessary. Image: A24 Maxine goes to her audition in Hollywood with the attitude that she is already a star. Image: A24 She is closely scrutinized by Elizabeth Bender (Elizabeth Debicki), a strict director. Image: A24 Private detective John Labat (Kevin Bacon) gets his comeuppance. He is supposed to shadow Maxine on behalf of a shady man. Image: A24 Tabby Martin (singer Halsey) is just one of Maxine's friends who earn their money with sex work. Image: A24 With "Maxxxine", director and screenwriter Ti West concludes his trilogy after "X" and "Pearl". Image: IMAGO/Bestimage

Mia Goth shines in the final part of her trilogy about porn actress Maxine Minx. The horror film brings a concentrated load of nostalgia for the 80s in Hollywood - and bloody revenge.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the thriller "Maxxxine", former porn actress Maxine Minx fights for a serious acting career in 1980s Hollywood.

Lead actress Mia Goth impresses with an impressive and authentic performance.

The film offers bloody scenes, but takes its time to build up the story and is a successful conclusion to the trilogy following "X" and "Pearl". Show more

After being raised in a Christian household, Maxine Minx (Mia Goth) makes her way into the porn industry. As a performer, she becomes a witness - and perpetrator - in a bloodbath in the previous film "X". She was actually supposed to shoot a pornographic film, but the shoot goes off the rails due to a fanatical couple who see the industry as satanic.

Maxine is the only survivor of the massacre and is haunted by her experiences - especially when the serial killer "Night Stalker" is on the loose in 1980s Los Angeles. He kills women who sell sex. Maxine is therefore also in danger.

Pure nostalgia in the Hollywood of the 80s

This is where "Maxxxine" starts. The main character wants to make it as a serious actress in the real film industry. However, she can't get rid of her past in the porn industry, not even the memories that cost the lives of so many of her colleagues.

Lead actress Mia Goth is convincing from A to Z. You buy every second of her uncompromising porn actress with dreams of Hollywood. She skillfully plays emotional scenes with her facial expressions and the man behind the camera could not have wished for a better protagonist.

Director Ti West flaunts nostalgia in his film, not only visually but also with the music. We find ourselves in Hollywood in 1985, where countless demonstrators are fighting back against the Satanist film industry. Together with protagonist Maxine, we visit many sets from famous films, including the Bates Motel from Alfred Hitchcock's horror classic "Psycho".

Basically, "Maxxxine" is a thriller with horror elements, even if it is marketed as a pure horror film. For the most part, the gruesome, bloody scenes are a long time coming - but when they come, West spares nothing. The movie takes its time to tell its story, which only really comes to a head towards the end. The leisurely pace does it no harm, but the final scenes leave something to be desired.

"Maxxxine" is nonetheless a successful conclusion to the trilogy about Maxine Minx and her journey from porn star to actress - with grotesque stops in between.

"Max xxine" will be showing in all blue Cinema cinemas from July 18.

