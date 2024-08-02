Rapper Cardi B is expecting her third child and divorcing her husband, rapper Offset, at the same time. Image: dpa

It's an end and a beginning. Cardi B is looking forward to having a baby. The mother of two is pregnant again. But the US rapper is also drawing a line under her turbulent marriage.

dpa dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US rapper Cardi B is facing a new beginning of sorts.

A spokesperson for the musician confirms that the 31-year-old has filed for divorce from her husband, rapper Offset.

The couple got married in 2017. There were frequent separations during the marriage.

A little later, Cardi B confirmed on Instagram that she was going to be a mother for the third time. Show more

US rapper Cardi B is expecting her third child. The 31-year-old shows herself on Instagram in a low-cut dress that exposes her round belly.

"With every ending comes a new beginning," writes the 31-year-old singer. She thanks her unborn baby for the love and strength she now feels.

"You, your brother and your sister have shown me why it's worth pushing through!" the rapper continues. The musician did not give any details about her father.

Cardi B seems to be facing a new beginning of sorts: A spokesperson for the rapper not only confirms that the singer is pregnant, but also that she will be divorcing her husband Offset.

Cardi B wants to draw a line in the sand

The singer has two children with the US rapper, son Wave (2) and daughter Kulture (6). The couple got married in 2017. During their turbulent marriage, there were frequent break-ups.

Now Cardi B has apparently drawn a line in the sand. Her team confirmed to US magazine "People" that the singer had filed for divorce - one day before announcing her pregnancy.

The fact that she has now filed the documents is therefore not based on previous affair rumors, but had been under discussion for some time.

Several years ago, Cardi B and Offset were rumored to be divorcing, but this was later taken off the table.

More videos from the department

dpa