40 years young: Happy birthday, pop queen Helene Fischer 2005: Helene Fischer and Florian Silbereisen at the "Wedding Festival of Folk Music" in Cottbus in the federal state of Brandenburg. Her first major appearance, when Helene Fischer was just 20 years old. Image: imago/Tinkeres 2006 during rehearsals for the ARD show "Winterfest der Volksmusik" in Germany. A duet partner became a lover. Fischer and Silbereisen were together for 10 years. Her current partner is acrobat Thomas Seitel, they became parents to daughter Nala in 2021. Image: imago images/POP-EYE 2006: Helene Fischer presents her first studio album "Von hier bis unendlich" to the press in Vienna. Image: imago/SKATA 2006: Dress rehearsal of the MDR show "Hallelujah". Image: Imago 2006: Same year, new show: this time Fischer sings in the TV format "Hitsommernacht". Image: Imago 2006: Even the "Winterfest der Volksmusik" cannot do without Helene Fischer. Image: imago/Michael Schöne 2006: Helene Fischer goes full throttle at the beginning of her career. Here she sings at a TV show in Saxony, Germany. Image: imago stock&people 2007: The pop queen also takes part in the TV format "Krone der Volksmusik". Image: Imago 200: On "Die Hit-Sommernacht" show, Fischer appears in a pink glitter look. Image: Imago 2008: Helene Fischer in an evening gown - to match the ARD fundraising gala for the German Jos Carreras Leukemia Foundation. Image: imago images/POP-EYE 2010: Hossa! Helene Fischer creates a great atmosphere at the "Krone der Volksmusik" award ceremony. Image: imago stock&people 2011: No, she's not taking part in the carnival here. The singer performs a "Rocky Horror Picture Show" piece in the "Helene Fischer Show". Image: imago stock&people 2012: With alpine rocker Andreas Gabalier at the "Helene Fischer Show" in December at the Velodrom in Berlin. Image: imago images/VISTAPRESS 2013: Guest on TV talk show host Markus Lanz. Image: imago stock&people 2018: The laughter of a winner: Helene Fischer wins at the Echo Awards in Berlin. Her record is impressive: Fischer has 17 Echos, 8 Golden Hens, 3 Bambis and 2 Golden Cameras. Image: imago/Future Image 2018: Helene Fischer with Florian Silbereisen at the ARD live show "Schlagerchampions - Das grosse Fest der Besten" at the Velodrom in Berlin. Image: imago/Gartner 2019: In a skin-tight leather outfit at the "Schlagerbooom - Das internationale Schlagerfest" in the Westfalenhalle in Dortmund. Image: imago images/osnapix 2023: In the "Atemlos" duet with Shirin David at Thomas Gottschalk's "Wetten, dass ...?" show in November 2023. Image: IMAGO/Bildagentur Monn Helene Fischer and Shirin David with TV entertainer Thomas Gottschalk in his last "Wetten, dass ...?" show. Image: IMAGO/Arnulf Hettrich 2023: Helene Fischer played several concerts in Zurich's Hallenstadion in 2023. And the hit singer is coming back to Zurich in July 2026 with her "360° Stadium Tour". Helene Fischer celebrates her 40th birthday today, August 5. Her hit "Atemlos" is an export hit - thanks for the catchy tune. To mark the anniversary, blue News is giving her a look back in pictures - the best moments.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Helene Fischer is the German export hit par excellence: in 2023, she sang on five evenings in Zurich's Hallenstadion. And she'll be back in Zurich in 2026.

To mark her milestone birthday, here are five curious facts for Fischer fans and a picture gallery with the best photos from her 20-year career.

Happy birthday, dear Helene Fischer. Thank you for the many stories you have brought us. Show more

German-Russian roots

You were born in 1984 in Krasnoyarsk, a city in the Siberian region.

At that time, the region was still part of the Soviet Union; today it is part of Russia. Shortly after you were born, your family moved to Germany and settled in Wöllstein in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Even back then, you loved singing and dancing and trained as a musical performer in Frankfurt am Main.

Taking off with Florian Silbereisen at the age of 20

You made your TV debut on the ARD show "Hochzeitsfest der Volksmusik" when you were just under 20. Entertainer Florian Silbereisen was at your side.

A few years later, you were in a relationship with Silbereisen. You were the dream couple of the pop scene for ten years. The break-up came in 2018. You are now together with acrobat Thomas Seitel.

Daughter Nala has a Disney name

Your sunshine is called Nala. Your little daughter was born on December 18, 2021. Her dad is acrobat Thomas Seitel. You probably named your daughter Nala after the Disney character Nala from "The Lion King".

Bad luck with injuries

On your last tour - during which you also made many fans happy in Zurich - you had to be treated for injuries several times. At your concert in Hanover in 2023, for example, you dropped your trapeze on your nose. No need to panic, as a show professional you soon continued with your tour, true to the motto: The Show Must Go On.

"Breathless" - most successful single of all time

Your song "Atemlos durch die Nacht" is one of the most successful singles of all time, chapeau!

The catchy tune was released in November 2013 as a single from the album "Farbenspiel" and quickly became one of the biggest hits in German music history.

The song gained particular fame in summer 2014 when it became the unofficial World Cup anthem of the German national football team. After winning the World Cup title, the team even celebrated with you at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

To mark the tenth anniversary of "Atemlos durch die Nacht", you presented a new version of the song last year and enlisted the support of rap artist Shirin David. You showed just how versatile you are - and you won again.

