Ed Sheeran passes a jogger with his guitar and asks her if she would like to hear a song. Surprised, she asks for "Tenerife Sea" by the British singer.
British pop star Ed Sheeran has surprised a young woman in London by serenading her from a boat. In a video from BBC Breakfast TV on X, the 33-year-old can be seen sitting in a boat with his guitar and sailing along a canal. When he spots a female jogger, he calls out: "Hello, any requests?" The young woman calls back: "Hmmm, 'Tenerife Sea'?" Sheeran just replies: "Yeah" and gets going. The woman pulls out her cell phone and starts filming. After a while, the superstar stops the serenade, gives her a thumbs up and shouts: "Enjoy the rest of your run!"
The jogger later told the BBC that it was "so crazy". "I was running down to the canal when I heard music and saw someone sitting in the bow of a boat: a man with red hair. I said to myself: 'He looks a bit like Ed Sheeran'." As she got closer, she realized: "That's Ed Sheeran!"
When he asked her what music she wanted, she got a little dizzy, Nikki reported. The whole thing felt surreal.
