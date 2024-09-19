Ed Sheeran passes a jogger with his guitar and asks her if she would like to hear a song. Surprised, she asks for "Tenerife Sea" by the British singer.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ed Sheeran surprised a jogger in London with a spontaneous serenade from a boat and fulfilled her wish to play "Tenerife Sea".

The woman filmed the performance and described the experience as surreal, not believing at first that it was actually the pop star.

Sheeran ended the serenade with a thumbs up and wished the jogger a nice run. Show more

British pop star Ed Sheeran has surprised a young woman in London by serenading her from a boat. In a video from BBC Breakfast TV on X, the 33-year-old can be seen sitting in a boat with his guitar and sailing along a canal. When he spots a female jogger, he calls out: "Hello, any requests?" The young woman calls back: "Hmmm, 'Tenerife Sea'?" Sheeran just replies: "Yeah" and gets going. The woman pulls out her cell phone and starts filming. After a while, the superstar stops the serenade, gives her a thumbs up and shouts: "Enjoy the rest of your run!"

The jogger later told the BBC that it was "so crazy". "I was running down to the canal when I heard music and saw someone sitting in the bow of a boat: a man with red hair. I said to myself: 'He looks a bit like Ed Sheeran'." As she got closer, she realized: "That's Ed Sheeran!"

When he asked her what music she wanted, she got a little dizzy, Nikki reported. The whole thing felt surreal.

More from the Entertainment section