Openair Gampel is the perfect time to tell a loved one what is otherwise rarely said. blue Music host Bettina Bestgen gave visitors the opportunity to do just that.

blue Music host Bettina Bestgen gave visitors to Openair Gampel the chance to send a personal message to a loved one.

You can see the emotional messages that emerged in the video. Show more

When you visit a festival, you immerse yourself in a parallel world. Of course, this also applies to Openair Gampel. Even if the music is the centerpiece, it's not just about concerts, but about experiences.

Party tents, a Chilbi train, a tattoo stand, a wide range of food and drink, a campsite and, of course, spending time with new and old friends: For a few days a year, the problems of everyday life are left behind.

It goes without saying that there are a lot of emotions involved. blue Music host Bettina Bestgen has given Gampel visitors the opportunity to send a message to someone close to their heart.

A declaration of love to your mom, an ode to your friendship, a thank you to your classmates - let your feelings run free. It's probably best to grab a tissue before you watch the video.

Milky Chance in the stream

The performance by German folktronica band Milky Chance on Saturday evening is sure to unleash emotions. For the audience, but perhaps also for you: you can watch the concert this Saturday, 8.15 pm, on free TV on blue Zoom or streamed on blue News.