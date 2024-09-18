Cult singer Udo Jürgens with his manager Freddy Burger in Berlin in 2014. Jürgens won the German Music Writer's Prize. imago images/Ralf Müller

Ten years after the death of star entertainer Udo Jürgens, his Swiss manager and good friend Freddy Burger publishes the biography "Love, Lust & Passion". And reveals: "Udo was no glutton for punishment."

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Udo Jürgens' Swiss manager Freddy Burger has written a biography.

Udo Jürgens struggled with massive tax debts, which he was able to reduce together with his manager Freddy Burger.

Jürgens had numerous relationships, but was never able to make a firm commitment as he was afraid of commitment. Despite two marriages, he remained unstable in his relationships and had many affairs, but without maintaining close friendships with women.

In December 2014, Udo Jürgens collapsed unconscious during a walk in Gottlieben TG, where he had an apartment, and died of heart failure in Münsterlingen Cantonal Hospital at the age of 80 despite an attempt at resuscitation. Show more

In 1997, Freddy Burger took over the management of entertainer Udo Jürgens ("Aber bitte mit Sahne"). A difficult time for the hit singer. According to Bild.de, Freddy Burger writes in his new book :"Of course I knew that Udo was heavily in debt. It was mainly tax debts in the millions. Udo told me everything openly and honestly and also confessed to me that he had an illegitimate daughter called Sonja."

Freddy Burger managed to get Jürgens to pay off his debts. The duo took off together.

The Swiss manager also witnessed Udo Jürgens' success with women. Burger told "Bild": "When I met Udo, he was restless and unsteady when it came to partnerships. He could never commit to a single woman. But he also had many ladies at his feet. Udo was no glutton for punishment. He certainly overdid it a bit in the era of free sexuality."

Udo Jürgens could never be faithful, Burger knows why: "Udo didn't want to enter into a committed relationship because he could never really open up to women. Believe it or not, he was actually rather afraid of commitment."

Udo Jürgens performed for Austria at the Grand Prix Eurovision de la Chanson in Luxembourg on March 5, 1966 with the song "Mercie, Cherie" and won. Also in the picture: Madeleine Pascal, the representative of Switzerland, who came sixth with "Ne vois-tu pas". Keystone

Nevertheless, Jürgens married twice. Burger remembers: "His first wife Panja was an important person for Udo. Their life together must have been quite extravagant when they were young."

He was together with his second wife Corinna for almost 25 years. The couple only married in 1999 and divorced again in 2006.

Burger recalls in "Love, Lust & Passion": "Even after separating from Corinna, there were numerous women in Udo's life in later years. Perhaps the flirtations triggered a certain sizzle in him. But there were probably few real girlfriends."

