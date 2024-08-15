Luca Hänni is back with a new song. "Love Me Better" is about a toxic relationship and self-love. How does it sound? Listen in, Luca Hänni performs it for you - unplugged.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Love Me Better" is the name of the new single by pop star Luca Hänni. The song and video will be released on Friday, August 16, 2024.

Hänni sings his new song for blue News without electricity, i.e. unplugged.

It's about a toxic relationship, cutting the cord and the search for self-love.

Luca Hänni is in the "Donnschtig-Jass: Zuegab" final show on Saturday, August 17, 8:10 p.m. on SRF1.

Hänni will also be presenting his new song on ZDF's "Fernsehgarten" on Sunday, August 18 at 12 noon. Show more

"Love Me Better" is the title of Luca Hänni's new English pop song. In it, the 29-year-old deals with a difficult relationship and the search for self-love as an antidote to the poison of love.

Luca Hänni presents the song on blue News.

He reflects on his relationship life and says: "I'm already asking myself today why I entered into toxic relationships."

Tempi passati. Today, Luca Hänni is the proud father of a daughter and husband to Christina Hänni, whom he met on the RTL dance show "Let's Dance". Looking back, Hänni says: "I used to lead a selfish life".

You can see and hear why Luca Hänni is now releasing a pop song with a sad background - and what the song sounds like in the video.

More videos from the department