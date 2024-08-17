Yungblud makes music that expresses what a whole generation thinks in an unembellished way. In conversation with blue Music host Bettina Bestgen, the British rocker reflects on his eventful life.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 27-year-old alternative rocker Yungblud represents the spirit of his generation with his aggressive lyrics.

Before his concert at Openair Gampel, blue Music host Bettina Bestgen met the Brit for an interview.

You can see and hear the profound and revealing conversation in the video. Show more

With his infectious pop-punk, British musician Yungblud has set himself a trap, so to speak: According to his own statement, he actually intended to remain in London's subculture with his art, but his second album "Weird!" catapulted him into the limelight and the public eye.

Behind the catchy songs is often a fiery plea for individualism and a declaration of war on toxic masculinity, homophobia and patriarchy. He spreads his message in a gripping way during his live performances: Unfiltered and with plenty of power.

On Friday evening, the audience at Openair Gampel enjoyed a Yungblud show - and thanked him with at least as much energy and enthusiasm as the Brit, who recently turned 27, had on stage.

Before his concert, Yungblud dropped by the blue Music Studio - and gave us a glimpse behind the rock star façade. In conversation with host Bettina Bestgen, he reflects on his turbulent life, reveals what he tries to conceal with his energy and ponders whether he has experienced enough love in his life.

It's not every day that a rock star is this reflective. Watch the interview in the video. And: If you missed Yungblud's concert at the Openair Gampel, you can watch it in the blue Music Mediathek and until August 23rd in the Replay on blue Zoom.